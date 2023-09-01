Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Christopher has declared that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will not be intimidated or distracted in conducting its duty.
Christopher was speaking at the TTPS’ Independence Day celebration yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
The event was attended by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon, among others.
During her address, Christopher said that for 2023, there had been reductions in reports of serious crimes, and there had even been an increase in the number of firearms removed from the streets.
“Several commentators have articulated that crime is the biggest problem facing our nation and challenging our progress as a people. I am extremely pleased to report, however, that despite the apprehension, the TTPS has been making substantial progress in its crime-fighting initiatives.
“As of the beginning of August, we have seen some significant results... serious crimes have reduced by 11 per cent in 2023; shootings and woundings were reduced by 67 per cent as of yesterday (August 31); and illegal firearms seizures have increased by eight per cent. Our intelligence machine has served us well. And we’ve arrested 129 persons in connection with home invasions.
“I have the confidence that our strategies are working and we are making strides in achieving our objectives. But I understand very well that to safeguard that progress we must continuously review and update our planning, strategising, and implementation, as we continue to be confronted by a desperate, dynamic, resourceful, and innovative criminal element,” Christopher said.
However, recognising that the national discourse would focus on the murder toll, she noted that, “the comparative homicide rate has reduced from an increase of ten per cent (between 2021 and 2022)... and we are at an increase of zero per cent for the corresponding period (2022 to 2023).
“The homicide rate, overall, in the ten policing divisions is lower than last year, but it is marginally higher in only five divisions. The overall increase we’ve experienced is being driven by mostly one division, the North Central Division.”
The murder toll for this year to date is 392, the same as last year, according to police figures.
Vacuous statements
Christopher was also critical of the detractors of the TTPS. While she did not mention any by name, she said these individuals were not adding to the national conversation on what was best to move forward, and were simply “fuelling the implausible expectation that it is the sole responsibility of the TTPS to stop crime”.
She added: “In the midst of all that the police have to respond to, it is unfortunate that it has become fashionable, it seems, from people who ought to know better to make un-studious and vacuous statements against the TTPS. While it is not my intention to dignify such comments with a response, I will however caution that it is an extremely dangerous practice, as it has the potential to seriously undermine the integrity and the legitimacy of the country’s law enforcement agency, and that has far-reaching implications.
“I wish to reiterate that the TTPS under my leadership will not be intimidated or distracted. Neither will it be deterred from carrying out its legitimate functions. And no amount of alleged ‘police actions’ will insulate any party of interest from the due process of detecting and prosecuting crimes.”
She also once again urged the national community to invest in young persons and to look out for one another.
“The reality is that even if the resources of the TTPS were to be doubled or tripled tomorrow it still does not mean that the police would be everywhere...What is needed in our society to produce the relief being demanded is to remove the desire and disposition of persons to commit crimes, and that’s not a job for the police alone.
“That’s the job for the whole of a civilised society, the home, the school, the church and the community. A society where we instil in our citizens a sensitivity to right and wrong. Where we train young people to have respect for themselves, for others, and for the law. Where we teach young people to be productive and constructive. To become good citizens, where we discourage and reprimand unacceptable behaviour where we see it... be it in our homes, communities, and even in our workplaces,” Christopher said.