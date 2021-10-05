TTUTA denies ‘sick-out’ call

ANY decision by teachers yesterday not to report for duty may have been based on their observance of World Teachers’ Day—under the 2021 theme, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”—and not due to a call to protest by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).
The union has denied issuing any call to members to stage a sick-out yesterday, or any other form of protest or strike, which such public servants are not allowed to engage in, TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas told the Express via telephone.
Instead, De Freitas said teachers would have been made aware that it was their right to choose to rest and recover “just to relieve themselves of the stress”.
De Freitas also dismissed accusations that teachers were “holding the country to ransom”, and said there was an urgent need for meaningful dialogue on issues that have been impacting teachers’ lives and abilities to carry out their duties “for years prior to Covid-19”.
The union head said some teachers have awaited permanence in their positions for years and, as a result, some are unable to plan their futures, including accessing loans and mortgages.
Numerous issues affect the various tiers of the education system, she said, lamenting that 18 months after the closure of schools because of the Covid-19 pandemic, an effective and inclusive system is yet to be developed.
De Freitas said members were told they could utilise their entitlement to rest, and stated, “We never told anyone to stay away.”
However, she said a respectful approach was needed towards the union and its members.
“It’s terrible how we are being regarded as babysitters,” De Freitas said.
“We are being asked to swallow a bitter pill and say nothing, say it’s alright.”
Split among children
More than a year after “speaking repeatedly” on issues affecting teachers, De Freitas said TTUTA is again stating that it is open to dialogue on, for instance, a way out of a current near-impasse, where teachers are declining to conduct both face-to-face and virtual Zoom classes simultaneously.
She said Trinidad and Tobago should have been “further ahead” in developing a pandemic education system.
She said other Caricom member states and countries in the region had, in the past year, taken advantage of funding and development programmes offered by international bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), and were now reporting on their progress. It appears this was not done here, De Freitas said.
A split in the nation’s schoolchildren has emerged as a result of the Government’s mandate that all pupils of the appropriate age be vaccinated against Covid-19 before being allowed to physically return to the classroom.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use by children ages 12 years and up, and is currently available locally. Following an initial surge, however, uptake of the vaccine among children has declined and plateaued, causing Government officials, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, to plead with parents and guardians to immunise their children.
Physical classes have resumed for Forms Four, Five and Six in the secondary system, but only vaccinated children are allowed. This has met with resistance from a growing number of parents who say they are not yet convinced of the safety of the vaccine.
Not a ticket
De Freitas said Covid-19 vaccination “should not be a ticket” to a child’s education, and noted that such action may be in breach of the United Nations’ policies on a child’s right to education.
She said TTUTA at this time had adopted the position of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Industrial Court that employees cannot be mandated to get vaccinated. This applies to teachers, and TTUTA has made recommendations to the Ministry of Education on how live and virtual classes could be managed, she said.
She said the union continues to encourage its membership to get vaccinated, but until vaccination numbers are more accommodating the union suggested that only children nearest their examination time be brought out for practicals and laboratory work related to their School-Based Assessment (SBA) and other critical projects.
Many children are still without connectivity, and teachers have been going out since last Monday to teach, in some schools, a handful of children, she said.
This means many children are being left out, she added.
“What are we going to do with these children?” De Freitas asked.
Stress for teachers
Noting that teachers and the association have a commitment to ensure quality education for all children, De Freitas stated: “Teachers are going out to teach reduced cohorts in some schools. Presuming that those at home are able to join virtually and assuming that teachers can do both is not what TTUTA agreed to,” she said.
She said many schools are also lacking Internet and other facilities to support Zoom and physical classes. A cohort was successfully graduated for the previous academic year using the virtual system, she said.
De Freitas said there is stress in this situation for teachers, as they also care about their pupils.
“But for now, our teachers will go out and teach, with the resources provided for them, if any at all,” she said. “The fallout will have to be dealt with by the Ministry of Education.”