TTUTA gears up for protest

Teachers are gearing up for protest action, but Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Antonia De Freitas is remaining tight-lipped about it.
This as some secondary school pupils are about to physically return to classes on Monday.
TTUTA posted a video on its YouTube channel yesterday teasing what it called Operation Blackout.
The video was posted one day after TTUTA and other trade unions met with Finance Minister Colm Imbert ahead of his national budget presentation on Monday.
Fully-vaccinated Forms Four to Six pupils are set to return to the physical classroom from Monday.
A stern-looking De Freitas is seen in the YouTube video sitting in a dark room.
She raises a laptop to the camera then closes it shut.
She proceeds to disconnect a phone from its charger and puts on sunglasses.
“Operation Blackout...coming to a screen near you,” the 33-second video states before coming to an end.
The video was viewed more than 1,200 times by 6.45 p.m. yesterday.
Speaking to the Express by phone, De Freitas remained guarded about revealing details about the video.
She said: “Sometimes in the absence of information, we just have to wait and see how something unfolds. But I would want to refer persons to the last release TTUTA issued. Going back to that, there are many reasons or grounds for discontent, not to mention the fact that the State expects us to continue doing education using our resources.”
On September 21, TTUTA in a statement criticised the Ministry of Education for “disrespecting” the union by announcing, via its own statement, that fully-vaccinated Forms Four to Six secondary school pupils would return to face-to-face classes on October 4.
“The Ministry of Education has demonstrated the sham that passes for ‘consultation’ with the recognised majority union, a lack of appreciation for correct procedures, as well as a total disregard for the well-being of education professionals,” TTUTA said then.
De Freitas confirmed yesterday that she and the heads of other trade unions met with the Finance Minister on Tuesday afternoon.
She said she did not want to divulge what was discussed in the meeting until the trade union confederation created its perspective.
The Express reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to find out if she was aware of the planned “black out” but she did not immediately respond yesterday.
TTUTA still has concerns
De Freitas noted that even though the Ministry of Education stated that WiFi devices will be distributed to schools to boost Internet connectivity to teachers who have to return to physical classroom next week, some schools were yet to get these devices.
“And it’s not only those teachers. There are some teachers, depending on where they are, for example in Matelot or Moruga, where the connectivity is extremely poor, who might need such a device. And then of course, many teachers have been using their own laptops. Some have replaced laptops at their expense to conduct online classes because they couldn’t go to school. Some schools don’t have connectivity, don’t have Internet access and therefore, how are we going to address this going forward to October 4?” she asked.
On another issue, De Freitas said TTUTA stood by its position that not all fully-vaccinated upper form pupils should return to school on Monday.
She said only pupils of Forms Five and Six who are working on the practical components of different subjects should return.
She said health and security remained a concern for teachers ahead of Monday’s reopening.
“We are concerned about the safety in terms of the protocols; the recommendation that you reduce the social distance from six feet to three feet; the fact that there is now community spread of the Delta variant, which our youngsters are prone to. You also have the issue of supervision. Who is going to supervise all these children to ensure they maintain social distance and so forth?” she asked.
“You have the issue of curriculum delivery and timetabling. Because obviously if you are only having vaccinated children out, then there may very well be some students in a particular class or subject who will be at home. Is that going to be effective curriculum delivery? We put all of those concerns to the Ministry of Education and they were rejected, according to the Prime Minister, so we have to see what happens,” De Freitas added.
Budget expectations
Asked about TTUTA’s budget expectations, De Freitas stressed that focus on providing the necessary resources for curriculum delivery and safety should be a priority.
She said many people often look at the double digits the education sector usually receives from the budget, but how the funds are disbursed must also be considered.
She said: “Whatever the allocation is, it will provide for different projects. So the question is, what will be the priority that the State will see for the budgetary allocations for this year and going forward. Is it that they are only going to look at connectivity? Is it that they are going to look at building schools as opposed to ensuring that schools are in a state of repair? Is it that we are not going to consider teaching development, filling of vacancies, payment of increments and so on for people who have been in the same position and without the proper salaries since as far back as 2006? What are your priorities for your budgetary allocations for education?”
“And of course once you’ve established this, would they be funded in a timely manner? That’s always a concern. And as October 4 approaches and our secondary schools are due to be repopulated and we know that some schools have pre-existing infrastructure issues, have school repairs been done? What is the projection? Will they be completed? Are the schools going to be ready and safe for students on October 4?” she questioned.
De Freitas added: “That’s what we have to be concerned about because we will not, as TTUTA, stand by and allow our principals to be held accountable for anything that is not within their remit but rather in the remit of the Ministry of Education. We collected some information and we know that certain schools are not ready,” she added.