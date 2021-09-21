TTUTA: It’s a sham

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has slammed the Ministry of Education for its “lack of respect” and “sham that passes for consultation” regarding the ministry’s confirmation yesterday that fully vaccinated pupils in Forms Four to Six will physically return to school from October 4.
TTUTA said yesterday that education professionals received no written instruction and were informed of the decision like everyone else, via a media release.
The teachers’ union also noted that at a recent bilateral meeting with the ministry it proposed that at this time, only pupils in Forms Five and Six who have to work on practical components of their different subjects should be returning to school.
“The approach proposed by the Ministry of Education will be a logistical nightmare for our educators to teach and manage both upper and lower school students in the physical and virtual contexts,” TTUTA said.
In a statement earlier yesterday, the ministry announced that secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago will physically reopen on October 4 for fully vaccinated pupils in Forms Four to Six, for both teaching and practical sessions.
“Arrangements to facilitate teaching and learning at these institutions are ongoing, and the reopening guidelines will be made available to principals within the coming week. Teachers and fully vaccinated students of this cohort are expected to report to schools physically for classes,” the ministry stated.
Regarding pupils who cannot return to school as they are either not fully vaccinated or still unvaccinated, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday:
“As discussed with stakeholders, schools will be required to submit to the (ministry) on a template to be provided, their individual plans for making curriculum materials available to the students who are not at school physically. This will vary by school, subject and teacher-based on the resources available.”
‘Absolutely disrespectful’
TTUTA said in a statement that while it understood the need to formally inform the public of the requirements of the policy, the ministry demonstrated the “sham” that passes for “consultation with the recognised majority union”, a lack of appreciation for correct procedures as well as disregard for the well-being of education professionals.
TTUTA said at the recent meeting with the ministry, the union reiterated the importance of proper communication between the Ministry’s head office and education professionals.
Aside from these concerns, TTUTA said it also highlighted the “obvious” worsening of situations of inequality faced by many students since the start of the pandemic.
“TTUTA offered various solutions which would allow students to gain the most benefit from what is to be delivered this term. The recommendations proffered would also reduce the disruption of the work-life balance of educators,” the union stated.
Responding to the union, Gadsby-Dolly told the Express that within the last two months, the ministry met six times with stakeholders regarding the physical reopening of schools.
“All views, comments and recommendations were noted, discussed and considered, and the Government’s final decision has now been communicated to the national public,” Gadsby-Dolly said. “The Guidelines for Physical Reopening document, referenced in (TTUTA’s) press release, which has the benefit of stakeholder input from the six meetings held, will be sent to the principals later this week. This will provide specific operational details for the schools.”