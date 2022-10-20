Antonia Tekah-De Freitas has been voted out as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), according to preliminary results of the association’s elections held on Tuesday.
Tekah-De Freitas was defeated by Martin Lum Kin in the elections which saw six executive positions being challenged.
The preliminary results released by TTUTA’s Elections Commission yesterday showed Lum Kin receiving 3,585 votes, 50 more than Tekah-De Freitas, who secured 3,535 votes.
Adesh Dwarika, the only member of Tekah De-Freitas’ slate who was successful in the elections, secured 3,605 votes for the position of TTUTA’s first vice-president.
Marsha Huggins was elected second vice-president while Natasha Baran-Ramtahal was elected third vice-president.
The positions of general secretary and treasurer went to Kady Beckles and Cuthbert Joseph, respectively.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Lum Kin however stressed that these are preliminary results.
“The Elections Commission would have given those figures based on the counting from yesterday. They give the candidates 24 hours to request any recount and should there be no request then they will declare it as the final results. So, we wait until the Elections Commission declares it as final or if any of the candidates will ask for a recount,” he said.
Lum Kin said, to his knowledge, no recount had yet been requested and he was grateful to God and those who voted for him.
“It was a tough fight. To unseat an incumbent isn’t easily done so I am thankful to the team that would have gone out there for the last six weeks. It was a tough time going to campaign. We tried to keep the campaign as clean as possible.”
Lum Kin said the preliminary election results show that teachers have spoken and “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
He added: “I respect the decision of the teachers and we respect the results thus far and we thank all teachers for exercising their franchise and their right to vote. We greatly appreciate that they exercised their franchise and they have spoken that they want a change at the top.”