TTUTA pushes for houses

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) says for years it has been trying to get housing for its members.
During the union’s annual convention yesterday, TTUTA representatives assured educators that it will continue to follow up on this issue.
TTUTA industrial relations officer Kerry Broomes revealed that the union recently met with officers of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) regarding increased access to housing for teachers. However, he said the discussions were yet to bear fruit.
Confirming the meeting, TTUTA treasurer Cuthbert Joseph said: “We did have a team from TTUTA meet with the HDC in recent weeks and what we had coming out of that is TTUTA getting an understanding of what their expectations are, the approach that we would have to take if we are to gain any kind of special arrangement to give teachers an increased chance of access to housing.
“That’s something we remain committed to following up on. We have also, among officers, discussed in principle the idea of approaching private developers as well.”
Turning to ongoing wage negotiation, Broomes said the Chief Personnel Officer continued to offer percentage increases which was “not in line with the agreed methodology of closing the gap between the current salaries and the salaries identified by the market survey”.
Special tribunal
“The offer on the table is no different from what is made to everyone else, which cannot make sense because the teaching service is different from other services and that’s why the process of collective bargaining is important. However, the offer on the table remains four per cent over six years,” he indicated.
Broomes noted that during debate on the 2023 budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert spoke of four unions with negotiations with the CPO being referred to a special tribunal.
“We have received no official correspondence stating that we have been referred to the special tribunal nor have we received correspondence from the tribunal with directions as to any case management. But as soon as we do we will communicate with our members,” he said.
During the budget debate in the House of Representatives on October 4, Imbert stated that the four unions referred to the special tribunal, comprising senior members of the Industrial Court, were the Fire Service Association, Prison Officers Association, Police Social and Welfare Association, TTUTA and the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW).
Asked by a member why wage negotiations with the CPO took so long, Broome responded that TTUTA submitted proposals very early. “The CPO admitted that his office did not submit any proposals to the Government. There was some issue in the department, however, I want the membership to note well that as far as we are aware, nobody was disciplined for that apparent faux pas.
So I do not want to say what I believed happened but cannot understand or excuse that level of ineffectiveness,” Broome said.