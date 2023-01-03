THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is hopeful that there will no “hitches” as the second term of the 2022/2023 academic year begins today.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin said the association has not received any report of schools not being ready for the reopening because of outstanding repair works.
He said all repairs should have been completed during the Christmas vacation.
Lum Kin said, however, TTUTA continues to be concerned about the poor road infrastructure leading to some schools that both pupils and teachers are forced to face on a daily basis.
He said just before the close of the last school term, TTUTA shared that it was disturbed by the deplorable condition of several roads teachers had to traverse to take up their duties at schools, because of landslides and poor maintenance.
The TTUTA president said that concern remains.
He said it is encouraging that a temporary road has been constructed alongside the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road.
“We are grateful teachers would be able to traverse to school on time,” said Lum Kin.
However, he still wants to see repair works conducted on other major roads which are in a state of disrepair.
Meanwhile, the TTUTA president is also concerned about the health and safety of educators and pupils at some institutions.
He specifically referred to the San Juan North Secondary and St George’s College.
Regarding the latter, Lum Kin said while operations at the school were relocated to the University of Trinidad and Tobago campus in Valsayn, pupils are facing the challenge of completing their lab work because of the lack of facilities at UTT.
St George’s College was closed after the ceiling collapsed last year during heavy rains.
He said he is eager for pupils to return to the school building.
The TTUTA president also said he is awaiting an update on the level of safety at the San Juan North Secondary after classes were suspended when a concrete slab from one of the buildings on the compound crumbled and fell, injuring a pupil.
While repair works commenced at the school, Lum Kin said the OSH inspector noted several issues which must be addressed.
Lum Kin stressed the need for all these matters to be taken care of soon so that everyone could get down to the “business of education.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education yesterday rubbished a fake news release circulating which claimed that schools would be closed today. The Education Ministry in a post on social media, reminded the public that schools reopen as scheduled today, Tuesday January 3.