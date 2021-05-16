TTUTA wants SEA pushed back as face-to-face classes stopped

THE Ministry of Education on Saturday announced the suspension of all face-to-face classes at schools.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that Trinidad and Tobago is now under a state of emergency with a curfew in effect, requiring citizens to stay in their homes between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions made for essential workers.
The ministry, in a media release after the Prime Minister’s announcement, said all face-to-face classes at schools are suspended; all administrative operations at schools should be done, as far as possible, remotely; and all teaching and learning activities should be done remotely.
“With regards to the date for SEA 2021 and the conduct of CSEC and CAPE 2021; further
information will be transmitted to the public during the upcoming week,” the ministry added.
On Saturday the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) renewed its call to postpone the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam until July because of rising numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths.
Thousands of pupils are scheduled to write the SEA on June 10.
But TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said yesterday the teachers’ association is “disturbed that the numbers affected by the Covid-19 virus continue to rise exponentially”.
In a phone interview with the Express, De Freitas said while deferring the exam will benefit the students there are other concerns that should be considered.
“If you have larger numbers of students that would indeed impact on the number of teachers available to teach the increased number of students. We have to consider the cohort going into...which will be greater depending on the number of students deferred.
July proposal
“We want the Ministry of Education to issue clear guidelines itemising the guidelines for deferral of students. TTUTA believes that, given the current circumstance with the spike in Covid-19 cases and the emotional and mental trauma, that the SEA should be pushed back at least no later than the first week in July, which will take us to the end of this school term.
“There will always be people who believe that the children are ready; but this is a serious health situation. For students to come out and sit the exams we would have to find ways to adhere to protocols, and that is very difficult in some areas.”
TTUTA, via a news release, called on its members to exercise caution in the face of the pandemic and highlighted various curriculum issues.
“All officers attached to the Student Support Services Division (SSSD). No task at this time is more important than life. TTUTA will not have its members, or any education professional on the school compound. TTUTA calls on the Ministry of Education to pause the moderation of the particular subjects at the CSEC and CAPE levels. Overtures must be made to the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to have the necessary adjustments and flexibility applied. In this pandemic, it must not be ‘business as usual’!
“By the same token, TTUTA expects that a humanitarian lens will be used, and no non-teaching staff are expected to be on the school compound. It is not expected that any student will be out to school for any reason. Neither must any student visit any home or any other establishment to receive classes or ‘lessons’. Work from home arrangements must not be an attempt to transpose what happens in the physical space into the virtual context. Guidance must be taken from the Guidelines for Term 2 issued by the Ministry of Education.
“Attempts must not be made to randomly implement ‘new’ guidelines for curriculum delivery in order to compensate for the inability of some teachers to go to school to use the Internet as some of them were doing. Neither is any demand to be made for any teacher to go to schools to deliver or collect packages of work.
“Officers of SSSD will not be visiting schools to engage students. Schools Supervisors and Curriculum Officers should be working from home. TTUTA will defend its members and educators against any bullying or intimidatory tactics, to force educators to compromise their health and safety! We must all do our part to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our country!”