TUCO to decide on way forward

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) vice-president Ainsley King says a meeting will be convened today with the General Council to decide on the way forward, following the death of its president Lutalo Masimba, popularly known as Brother Resistance.
Resistance, who passed away at West Shore Medical Private Hospital, Cocorite, on Wednesday morning, had retained his presidency during the July 26, 2020, election.
TUCO is guided by a constitution under which the elected team can serve for three years. The constitution also states that the vice-president will assume leadership in the absence of a president; and a by-election will be declared for a vacant position like a vice-president.
In a telephone interview from Roxborough, Tobago, yesterday, King, 51, said: “TUCO has a constitution which mandates in the absence of the president, the vice-president will take charge. Automatically I am there to bring order. We will be convening a meeting with the General Council, policymakers and people at the highest order of the executive level to move forward.
“I can’t appoint myself president. The General Council will have to sanction it. I have too much to offer, especially with the state of TUCO organisation. I did not want any pay. Calypsonians need attention, especially during a pandemic. I am prepared to give my service for free to ensure the calypso fraternity finds itself in a proper space. The meeting will also determine whether someone will function as interim vice-president until an election is called.”
Asked if he was willing to lead TUCO, King added: “I have a courier business. I was taking walks with my dog. I was thinking I was leading a bucolic life. But then when I realised there is something happening beyond the physical world. I realised I have a calling. I realised I have to be the one to lead.”
King said he never hesitated to share his stipend with needy calypsonians.
“I would help those that are poor. Those kaisonians who are not so fortunate or well-known. I would be there for them,” said King.
‘An extraordinary man’
Reflecting on the passing of Brother Resistance, King said: “I was sleeping when I got the call. I checked to see if I was dreaming. Then the phone kept ringing. I said ‘oh my God, you mean, I am getting pulled into the frontline’. No more courier service. I tried to dodge it, but it seems to be a calling.”
Asked about his sentiments on Resistance, he said: “He is an extraordinary man. A legend in culture. He had a depth that few human beings had. He was an intellectual, an artiste and a gentleman.”
King also said he supported Resistance during his tenure, and he was also his mentor.
“I gave support to Resistance. I did not want to usurp his position. Whatever the leader asked me to do, I did it willingly and with love.”
King added: “If I am selected, I am going to coordinate the team and we will help each other to make it happen. I will use every resource at my disposal. I will work with the executive. I believe teamwork is always the best to achieve a positive outcome,” said King.
Funeral arrangements
In a telephone interview yesterday, TUCO trustee and property manager Ann Marie Parks-Kojo, fondly known as Twiggy, said: “I am still in shock. Sad. I have lost my friend and brother. We have lost a great leader. We are having a meeting at 10 a.m. today to determine the way forward.
“The family is handling the funeral arrangements. Resistance’s brother, Neil Lewis, is working on the planning. They are trying their best to see if his children can come down. They are doing the running around. We will do our part to ensure he gets a grand send-off within the Covid-19 lockdown protocols.”