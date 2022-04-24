Tuesday is Miya Marcano Day in slain teen’s hometown

Miya Marcano would have celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday.
Though her physical appearance would be absent from her friends and loved ones, they will ensure her spirit lives on.
In honour of the teenager, April 26, her birthday, will be declared Miya Marcano Day in her hometown of Pembroke Pines.
Her family was presented with the key to the city of Pembroke Pines by the Mayor Frank Ortis last week.
Marcano, a college student, was reported missing September 24 last year. Her body was discovered more than a week later near her apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, USA. Her final autopsy report concluded that she died of “homicide by undetermined means”.
According to police reports, the teenager was killed by a maintenance worker at her apartment complex, who gained access to her residence using a master key.
The Marcano family has been relentless in their pursuit to turn their pain into a positive outcome. Last month, Florida officials passed Miya’s Law, a bill that mandates more protection for tenants. The bill that passed unanimously by the Florida Senate on March 11, requires landlords and building managers to do background checks for all employees.
The 19-year-old college student was the daughter of Marlon Marcano, a prominent Trinidadian DJ based in Miami. She was also a graduate of Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines. Marcano’s relatives also set up the Miya Marcano Foundation, which aims to educate, support and provide resources to the families of missing persons. The foundation also advocates for the protection of students and the most vulnerable.
Marcano’s father had thanked lawmakers following the passing of the bill and told media present at the event: “The past few months have been unbelievable, to say the least. What my family and I have been going through, words can never explain. We send a special heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you. Miya is my world. She’s my baby girl, and I know today that she is smiling.”