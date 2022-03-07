TUG OF WAR OVER TIAH

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) is calling on former Energy Chamber chairman, Eugene Tiah, to disclose whether he is a “card-carrying member” of the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Speaking at the UNC’s weekly news conference yesterday, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the Opposition maintained that a team appointed by the Government to probe a February 25 incident, in which four underwater welders lost their lives, has been compromised by the inclusion of Tiah.
Calling the incident “a national tragedy”, Indarsingh said the Opposition will maintain its call for Tiah to step down from the investigating team.
Similarly, he said any other member of the team who may be conflicted should “do the honourable thing and resign”.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the weekend called for Tiah to be removed from the five-member investigating team, saying he had ties to the PNM.
The Opposition has objected to Tiah based on Young’s past role as his attorney in a 2014 matter involving former executives of Evolving Technologies Ltd (eTeck).
Young said Tiah was nominated by the Energy Chamber, and that organisation has since expressed its confidence in its former chairman.
Also speaking at the news conference, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the Terms of Reference (TOR) given to the investigating committee are “deeply flawed and heavily slanted to absolve the State-owned company from any responsibility and accountability for this incident”, adding that the investigation into the tragic incident at Paria would not reveal the truth.
Stating he was a “contractor who has served the petrochemical industry for 25 years”, he accused Paria of failing to have in place a crisis management plan at the required standard.
He further stated that too much “cost-cutting” could have impacted the circumstances under which the divers lost their lives, as well as rescue efforts.