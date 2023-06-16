TV6 launches first mobile app

CCN-TV6 has launched its first-ever mobile app.
From today, viewers can download the app to watch the TV6 livestream anywhere, anytime.
The app will enable users to stay up-to-date with breaking news, live events, and their favourite TV6 programmes on their mobile devices or tablets.
They can also get updates on top news stories and receive near real-time updates on the most important stories and events as they unfold.
Users will also get notifications about breaking news and live press conferences.
In addition to the latest news highlights, users can watch past episodes of popular TV6 programmes like Morning Edition and Beyond The Tape.
A vast library of articles and videos can be accessed with the app’s intuitive search function.
It also offers users the chance to participate in the latest TV6 promotions.
The app was described by its creator Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) as user friendly in its layout.
CCN is the parent company of TV6 and the Trinidad Express.
The app also features a light and dark mode which caters to users who are photosensitive. Speaking about the app’s navigational speed yesterday, CCN TV6 general manager Richard Purcell said it was “an app on steroids”.
Starting next week users of the app will have the opportunity to participate in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 weekly trivia where two winners will be selected to attend the CPL finals in Guyana, he added.
Each of the two winners will win airline tickets for two to Guyana, hotel accommodation and tickets to the final match.
You can download or learn more about the TV6 app using the link https://www.tv6tnt.com/ccntv6app/