Two acting DCP nominations approved

Parliament has approved the nominations of Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon for acting appointments as deputy commissioners of police, clearing the way for their appointments by the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley moved separate motions in the House of Representatives yesterday, seeking approval for the appointments.
Contributing to the debate on the motions, Naparima MP Rodney Charles and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal expressed support for Samaroo and Simon, but noted they would be taking up the positions amidst the deadliest year in T&T’s history.
Charles praised Samaroo’s qualifications and experience, but he questioned whether Samaroo could have any impact on the crime rate.
“While we support this nomination, we are left to wonder whether, for all his attributes and passion for making a positive impact on crime, his efforts and that of other appointees to senior positions within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will come to nought, given the monumental policy failures and leadership shortcomings which bedevil the Police Service,” he said.
Charles further slammed what he called a “convoluted appointment process that wastes parliamentary time”, saying making acting appointments in the TTPS should be a routine matter for the PolSC, and not a matter for the Parliament.
Charles noted that all senior officers of the TTPS are currently in acting positions, with no substantive positions being filled to date.
He lamented that the entire process to fill senior positions in the TTPS will have to be repeated in just a few months, as both acting CoP McDonald Jacob and acting DCP Erla Harewood are due to retire soon. “I call on the prime minister to stop wasting Parliament’s time. Demonstrate true leadership by addressing the fundamental issues surrounding our cumbersome approach to making acting appointments in the TTPS,” he said.
During his contribution, Moonilal also slammed the “cumbersome” process for making appointments in the TTPS.
Rowley, however, said the predicament the country is in regarding the appointments of senior officers in the TTPS was a “UNC demand and a UNC creation”.
“The record will show that yes, it was a PNM government under Patrick Manning that, facing a crime wave very much like we are facing now, had a suite of legislation called crime bills, and they offered those bills to the opposition for their consideration,” he stated.
Rowley said the bills required opposition support, but the opposition would only support the bills under the condition that the process for appointments within the Police Service be modified, leading to the process that currently exists.