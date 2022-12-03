Two acting DCP nominations approved

Parliament has approved the nominations of Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon for acting appointments as deputy commissioners of police, clearing the way for their appointments by the ­Police Service Commission (PolSC).

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley moved separate motions in the House of Representatives yesterday, seeking approval for the appointments.

Contributing to the debate on the motions, Naparima MP Rodney Charles and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal expressed support for Samaroo and Simon, but noted they would be taking up the positions amidst the deadliest year in T&T’s ­history.

Charles praised Samaroo’s qualifications and experience, but he questioned whether Samaroo could have any impact on the crime rate.

“While we support this nomination, we are left to wonder whether, for all his attributes and passion for making a positive impact on crime, his efforts and that of other appointees to senior positions within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will come to nought, given the monumental policy failures and leadership shortcomings which bedevil the Police Service,” he said.

Charles further slammed what he called a “convoluted appointment process that wastes parliamentary time”, saying making acting appointments in the TTPS should be a routine matter for the PolSC, and not a matter for the Parliament.

Charles noted that all senior officers of the TTPS are currently in acting positions, with no substantive positions being filled to date.

He lamented that the entire process to fill senior positions in the TTPS will have to be repeated in just a few months, as both acting CoP McDonald Jacob and acting DCP Erla Harewood are due to ­retire soon. “I call on the prime minister to stop wasting Parliament’s time. Demonstrate true leadership by addressing the fundamental issues surrounding our cumbersome approach to making acting appointments in the TTPS,” he said.

During his contribution, Moonilal also slammed the “cumbersome” process for making appointments in the TTPS.

Rowley, however, said the predicament the country is in regarding the appointments of senior officers in the TTPS was a “UNC demand and a UNC creation”.

“The record will show that yes, it was a PNM government under Patrick Manning that, facing a crime wave very much like we are facing now, had a suite of legislation called crime bills, and they ­offered those bills to the opposition for their consideration,” he stated.

Rowley said the bills required opposition support, but the opposition would only support the bills under the condition that the process for appointments within the Police Service be modified, leading to the process that currently exists.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police probe stalls

Police probe stalls

Almost three weeks after an infant boy was mauled and disfigured by a dog in Barrackpore, the police have been unable to complete the investigation because they cannot get the medical report detailing the injuries.

The Southwest Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is being asked to remedy the “ridiculous” situation being faced by Cassyann Phoenix Jagroop, the mother of Jalil Naidoo, who was bitten on the face on November 13, and spent ten days at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Ishmael wants answers on flooding

Ishmael wants answers on flooding

ACTIVIST Inshan Ishmael is seeking answers from the Ministry of Works and Transport over what led to this week’s devastating floods in Bamboo Settlement # 1 and 2.

He wants the ministry to disclose a number of documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and is asking who would be held responsible for the extensive flooding.

His attorney Richard Jaggasar wrote to the ministry’s permanent secretary yesterday requesting the information.

Two acting DCP nominations approved

Two acting DCP nominations approved

Parliament has approved the nominations of Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon for acting appointments as deputy commissioners of police, clearing the way for their appointments by the ­Police Service Commission (PolSC).

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley moved separate motions in the House of Representatives yesterday, seeking approval for the appointments.

MORE SCANDAL: 2 MOBILE POLICE SCANNERS LIE IDLE

MORE SCANDAL: 2 MOBILE POLICE SCANNERS LIE IDLE

The scandal of insufficient scanners to detect drugs and guns in the country has sunk into murkier waters.

The latest is that two vehicles with scanning capabilities were procured by former police commissioner Gary Griffith, but acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said yesterday they were eating away $1.8 million of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) budget monthly.

PRICES RISE SKY HIGH

PRICES RISE SKY HIGH

Market and street vendors are complaining that the prices of all local crops are being sold way too high and prices are increasing way too often, making it difficult for them to earn a living.

The Express yesterday visited several markets across the East-West Corridor, including the Arima Market, Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market Macoya, Tunapuna Market, and the Port of Spain Market, as well as several Charlotte Street vendors, many of whom accused farmers and people who sell items wholesale of price gouging.

Recommended for you