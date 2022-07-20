Two men who attempted to break into the home of a Barataria businessman were shot dead yesterday morning.
Up to last night, the men had yet to be positively identified.
According to police reports, the businessman, who operates a dry goods business at his home along Don Miguel Road Extension, was awakened by loud banging noises at his front door around 4 a.m. yesterday.
Upon checking his security system, which had CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras set up outside the home, he observed six people outside.
One man was holding what appeared to be a firearm.
The group forced their way through a wooden door at the side of the building.
Fearful for his life, and the life of his 88-year-old father, police said the businessman pulled out his licensed firearm and discharged several rounds in the direction of the intruders.
Three of the intruders were hit while the others fled the premises.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Barataria Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Inter-Agency Task Force, while on patrol in the district, responded to the report.
Officers of the Barataria Police Station, who were also on patrol, responded and apprehended a man from the Santa Cruz district.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital as he was found nursing gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they were informed that two other men had just been “dropped off” by unknown people.
A vehicle suspected to be used in the incident was also seized by the police.
When the Express visited the scene yesterday, neighbours said the incident had left them traumatised.
“I don’t know how to feel about this at all, nah. On one hand, if you live by the sword, then you die by the sword, and I’m glad that he was not hurt and his father was not hurt. On the other hand, it’s young boys. Young boys who are now dead. I guess that was the only outcome of the path they chose, yes,” said Kathleen Samaroo.
She said that over the last few months, several robberies had been reported in the community, and she was now concerned for the lives of all residents in the area.
Cops: Stay away
from crime
Speaking yesterday at a news briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, head of the North Eastern Division Snr Supt Winston Maharaj pleaded with citizens to stay away from a life of crime.
“This is a situation which has affected no less than three families. We have the families of two young men, who are now dead because a licensed firearm holder defended himself, as well as the holder himself, because taking a life is a traumatic thing.
So we want to appeal to citizens, especially these misguided youth who think that a career in crime may be lucrative—a life in crime is no life whatsoever. There is no way to win in that fight or in that life. And we say young persons because from our information, the six individuals involved are all teenagers. They are between the ages of 13 and 18.
So we appeal to them to find an alternative, and be the best person they can be, as well as their parents and guardians who may be aware that these young persons are engaged in illegal activities: do your best and install and reinforce good values,” Maharaj said.