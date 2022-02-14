Two charged in guard’s killing

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Andy Alberto Mecias Hosein during the robbery at a San Fernando jewelry store on February 5.
One of the men has been charged with murder, while the other man has been charged with receiving the stolen jewelry, as well as narcotics and firearm offences.
Simeon Justin Clarke, 23, of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, has been charged with murder for the killing of Hosein.
Samuel Stewart, 29, also of King’s Wharf, has been charged with the offences of receiving stolen items, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
The charges were laid yesterday by detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III and Southern Division detectives who received instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
Hosein, 33, a security guard, was shot at his workplace, Ketan Jewellers, when four men stormed the store and announced a robbery.
He had attempted to run, when one of the men shot him in the back.
Hosein collapsed and died on the street.
The men smashed the glass showcases with a hammer, grabbed gold jewelry and ran.
Three days after the killing and robbery, Clarke and Stewart were arrested by Southern Division police officers who had mounted several exercises and searches in San Fernando.
The exercises resulted in the arrest of three men, all of King’s Wharf.
During the operation, police officers allegedly seized a firearm and 5.56 kilogrammes of marijuana, 304 grammes of cocaine and an assortment of jewelry.
Clarke and Stewart are scheduled for virtual hearings before a San Fernando magistrate today.