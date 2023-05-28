Two charged in home invasion

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in Westmoorings.
Keon “Valdo” Weekes, 43, and Jamaal McHutchinson, 31, both of Picton Road, Laventille, were charged jointly with robbery with violence on Friday.
Both are also expected to be charged with firearm offences, while Weekes was also charged for failing to provide his fingerprint impressions, police said in a statement yesterday. Both men are expected before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The incident took place around 11 a.m. on May 17 at Regents Park.
A group of men entered the gated compound by telling the security officer they were there to deliver flowers.
A person at the house told security a delivery was expected, and the vehicle with the suspects was allowed in.
The men entered the home and tied up the housekeeper, the woman told police.
They proceeded to search the home for cash and valuables.
They attempted to steal two safes in the house, but were only able to move one. That safe contained $10,000, US$3,000 and CAD$1,000.
The housekeeper said she was able to free herself and notified police.
A team of officers led by Insp De Gale, Cpl Brown, Cpl Williams and Cpl Khan, responded. The police requested CCTV footage from residents of the area.
During the course of their enquiries, police observed that no other rooms had been tampered with, leading investigators to suspect the thieves had inside information on where to go and what to take.
The housekeeper was later detained for questioning.
Investigations led to a police confrontation in Dan Kelly in Laventille on May 18. One man was shot and two others were detained.
Cops seize rifles, ammo
Police have seized three high-powered rifles and 386 rounds of assorted ammunition in Claxton Bay.
The illegal items were seized on Thursday afternoon during a police operation led by Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard and Supt Ramjohn, with assistance from Insp Stewart, Sgt Persad and Cpl Ramadhin among others.
The officers received intelligence that firearms and ammunition were being kept in the Claxton Bay mangrove.
They made their way to an area 300 metres off Southern Main Road and dug an estimated three feet down.
They found and seized the three rifles, eight rifle magazines, 174 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 144 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 30 rounds of .45mm ammunition, and 38 rounds of .40mm ammunition.
The officers also found and seized 15 blocks of high-grade marijuana, which had a total weight of approximately 7.5 kilogrammes.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $225,000.
No one was arrested. PC Marshall is continuing enquiries.
Venezuelan woman shot
A Venezuelan woman was among two people shot in a supermarket in Aranjuez.
The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Thursday at the supermarket at Boundary Road Extension.
Police were told four masked men entered the establishment, armed with guns. They announced a hold-up.
Upon seeing a security guard who was holding his licensed firearm, one of the suspects opened fire. The guard took evasive action, drew his company-issued firearm and fired several rounds in the suspects’ direction, causing all four men to flee the supermarket, police said.
In the aftermath, a 43-year-old man was observed bleeding from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and hand.
A 44-year-old woman also sustained a gunshot wound to her right hand.
An off-duty police officer, who was nearby at the time, responded to the gunfire and took the injured to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
They remained in stable condition.
A team of officers led by W-Sgt Horsford, Sgt Horsford and Cpl Constantine, among others, responded.
Man held with firearm
A 35-year-old man was held in Carenage on Friday night with a loaded gun.
Officers of the Western Division Special Patrol Unit were on patrol along Seaview Hill, Carenage, when they stopped a man who was behaving suspiciously.
The officers searched the man and found a firearm with a magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition.
The 35-year-old was arrested and taken to the police station.
The man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate tomorrow.