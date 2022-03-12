Two children among three robbed, tied up

crime scene

Two children were tied up in a home invasion in Arima on Thursday afternoon.

The victims included a 15-year-old boy, his 16-year-old sister and a 61-year-old relative.

The older man told police that about 4 p.m., he was outside his home in Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, when he was confronted by two men who were armed with an axe and a knife.

The men announced a hold-up and forced the man into the living room where the two teenagers were at the time.

The intruders tied up all three victims before ransacking the home.

They stole several items, inclu­ding cellular phones, laptops, gold chains, a bera, and an estimated $50,000 in cash that the home­owner had as part of his savings.

The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s black Nissan B13, which was parked outside.

About two hours later, police received information that led them to Mausica Lands, Arima, where they found the vehicle abandoned and intact. It was removed and taken to the Arima Police Station to be processed.

PC Chandool is continuing enquires,

