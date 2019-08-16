A preliminary enquiry involving two police constables charged with murder has started.
Forty-four statements were tendered before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Donald Snaggs and Peter Farnum who are charged with the 2016 murder of Adelle Gilbert.
Gilbert was allegedly shot by the officers on October 20 while at Lawrence Street, near his Carlton Lane, San Fernando, home.
Senior Supt Kenneth Galindo of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations laid the charge.
A video from the alleged incident circulated on social media in 2016.
The matter is proceeding by way of paper committal where statements are tendered into evidence and witnesses requested by the defence are made available by the State for cross examination.
Following the tendering of statements, State attorney Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar requested summonses for some of the witnesses in this matter.
They are expected to be present on the next occasion to be cross-examined.
Snaggs, who was last stationed at the Ste Madeleine Police Station, is being represented by attorney Stephen Wilson while attorney Keith Beckles is representing Farnum who was last based at the Inter-Agency Task Force in Laventille.
The matter was adjourned to next Thursday.
Several relatives of the two were seated in the public gallery during the hearing of the matter yesterday.