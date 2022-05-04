Two cops quizzed

Police admin

Two police officers attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Firearms Unit were yesterday questioned by an investigating team probing corruption allegations.

Questions sent to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob on this were not immediately answered yesterday.

In November 2021, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds announced that an in-depth and comprehensive audit would be launched into the operations of the Firearms Department.

The audit came on the heels of the completion of an initial investi­gation by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John into allegations of impropriety and corruption on the part of certain senior members of the TTPS in the granting of firearm users’ licences (FULs).

John was appointed by the for­mer Police Service Commission (PolSC), chaired by Bliss Seepersad, to conduct an investigation.

This came after the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by the Prime Minister, appointed retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and retired Snr Supt Arthur Barrington last December to examine the FUL issue.

Jacob had said that the audit team will comprise six members, supported by a secretariat.

He said there were discussions with three retired senior police offi­cers to form part of the team—retired ACPs Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig, along with retired Insp Lennard Charles.

‘Wild, reckless accusations’

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith noted yesterday that 18 months have passed since there were claims by John and Barrington of a massive criminal enterprise in the issuance of firearms, and only two officers have been questioned.

He said during his tenure, annually, over 100 officers have been held accountable and either arrested or charged for offences.

“Stanley John and Barrington, after 18 months of baseless allegations of a well-oiled massive criminal enterprise in the police service, two persons have been questioned so it shows again when politicians deliberately interfere and get involved in investigations by hand-picking persons who have no investigative training that would cause them to make wild, reckless accusations with no substance, this is what can cause an embarrassment to the police service,” he said.

“One would have expected hundreds upon hundreds of police officers before the gallows by now according to the gospel of Stanley John,” he said.

