Two Covid deaths, 63 new cases

Two new Covid-19 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.
In its update yesterday, the ministry said the patients were an elderly man and an elderly woman, both with co-morbidities.
Their deaths bring the total number from the virus in Trinidad and Tobago to 115.
Additionally, 63 new cases were recorded.
The ministry said 14 of the new cases are from a cluster within the prison system, and one was a repatriated national.
The number of active cases now stands at 615.
The total number of positive cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 6,324, of whom 5,594 have recovered.
The update indicated that there are now 480 people in home self-isolation, 112 people in State quarantine facilities, and 27 in step-down facilities.
Forty-five patients are being treated at hospital, with five in the intensive care unit and six in the high-dependency unit.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday that average Covid-19 cases per week increased over the past two weeks from eight to 37, excluding the infections that occurred within the prison system.
He said this was an increase of 68 per cent from the week ending November 13 and an almost 100 per cent increase when compared to the two weeks prior to that.
“We are keeping a very close eye on the situation to ensure that the numbers remain in this region. There will be fluctuations as we go forward. We hope that the fluctuations continue to go downwards as we were seeing before, and not upwards as we have noted over the past couple weeks.”