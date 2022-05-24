Two more people have died from Covid-19, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,895.
According to the Ministry of Health’s clinical update yesterday, the deceased patients were two elderly women with multiple co-morbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease and cancer.
A total of 66 people have died from the virus thus far this month.
The ministry also reported 443 new Covid-19 cases, increasing new cases this month to 10,801 and total cases since the onset of the pandemic to 158,668.
Tobago recorded three new cases yesterday.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stands at 9,311.
The ministry said 204 positive patients are currently hospitalised and 9,085 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 49 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, four are in the intensive care unit and three are in the high dependency unit.
To date, 712,263 people or 50.9 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 687,737 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.