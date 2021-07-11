Two fall victim to Covid

coronavirus

Two more people have died from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 937.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

The deceased patients were:

•one elderly man with comorbidities and

• one elderly woman with comorbidities

This takes the death toll for the month of July thus far to 93.

The Ministry of Health also recorded another 188 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken between July 7 and July 10.

Eight new cases were recorded in Tobago, which has seen 1,014 confirmed ca­ses and 28 deaths to date.

The island now has 194 active cases.

This brings T&T’s total active caseload to 6,040 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 34,765.

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 321 as follows:

•Couva Hospital and Multi-­Training Facility—110

•Caura Hospital—31

•Augustus Long Hospital—43

•St Ann’s Hospital—5

•Arima General Hospital—44

•New Point Fortin Hospital—38

•St James Medical Complex—29

•Scarborough Regional Hos­pital (Fort King George)—16

•Scarborough Gene­ral Hospital (Signal Hill)—5.

Of the hospitalised patients, 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 20 are in the High Depen­dency Unit.

There have been an additional 210 recovered community cases and 29 people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 27,788.

The ministry said 5,423 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 173 are in various State quarantine facilities.

Another 108 people are in step-down facilities.

To date, 241,608 samples (101,755 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.

In total, 225,546 people have been vaccina­ted against Covid-19, with 140,568 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah says the Prime Minister has a “moral obligation” to make a sacrifice while thousands of citizens are suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

IF Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would like “a break” then the United National Congress (UNC) would be more than happy to give him a permanent one.

But that will only take place when Rowley and the PNM is eventually voted out of office, UNC Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.

ACROSS the road from a church, and around the corner from million dollar homes, sits a plywood shack on the old railway line in Longdenville, where nine children live in squalor with their parents.

Two more people have died from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 937.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

Despite a promise of repair from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), residents of Recreation Ground Road in D’Abadie say the scent of raw sewage persists within the neighbourhood, leaving many frustrated and sickened.

In June, several of these residents (whose homes line an offshoot of the Oropuna River that runs through the area) told the Express that they have been tormented by the intense smells emanating from the watercourse.

