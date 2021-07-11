Two fall victim to Covid

Two more people have died from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 937.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.
The deceased patients were:
•one elderly man with comorbidities and
• one elderly woman with comorbidities
This takes the death toll for the month of July thus far to 93.
The Ministry of Health also recorded another 188 cases of the virus yesterday, from samples taken between July 7 and July 10.
Eight new cases were recorded in Tobago, which has seen 1,014 confirmed cases and 28 deaths to date.
The island now has 194 active cases.
This brings T&T’s total active caseload to 6,040 and the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 34,765.
The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 321 as follows:
•Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—110
•Caura Hospital—31
•Augustus Long Hospital—43
•St Ann’s Hospital—5
•Arima General Hospital—44
•New Point Fortin Hospital—38
•St James Medical Complex—29
•Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George)—16
•Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—5.
Of the hospitalised patients, 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 20 are in the High Dependency Unit.
There have been an additional 210 recovered community cases and 29 people have been discharged from health facilities, bringing the number of recovered patients to 27,788.
The ministry said 5,423 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 173 are in various State quarantine facilities.
Another 108 people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 241,608 samples (101,755 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
In total, 225,546 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 140,568 of those being fully vaccinated with both their first and second shots.