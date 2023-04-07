Two farmers crushed by tree

Two men were crushed to death when a giant tree came crashing down as farmers were clearing agricultural lands for cultivation in Mayaro, yesterday.
Farmers Herbert Redhead, 68, and Nicholai Jennings, 27, were killed in the incident which occurred around noon.
Two others, Redhead’s 16-year-old grandson, Micah, and 30-year-old Deshawn Alfred, who were assisting in cutting down the aged hog plum (Spondias mombin) tree, escaped unhurt.
Police said the four men had gone three miles (five kilometres) into the forested area in the interior of Grand Lagoon to prepare the agriculture land for ploughing.
The men were using a chainsaw to fell the tree, but halfway through, police said, the giant trunk split in two.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader Vallence Rambharat said: “They were cutting the huge hog plum tree and the tree split in half. A part of the tree fell on top of the two men.”
The Express was told that Peters and Jennings were crushed beneath the tree. Alfred and the teenager ran out and raised and alarm.
Officers from the Mayaro Fire Station and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team responded.
The men, who both lived in Taylor Street, Radix Village, Mayaro, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Relatives said that Redhead, a sailor turned farmer, was preparing the land to cultivate 10,000 plantain and dasheen plants.
His grandson said: “We went into the land around 8 a.m. and started cutting down the trees. When we cut that last tree, it split in two and half came down on them. Nicholai almost escaped, but it hit his head. It fell on top my grandfather and he was holding the saw.”
Redhead was a father of four and worked hard in the fields, relatives said.
Jennings was married but had no children.