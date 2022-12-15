Two funerals, no wedding

The lives of Stephanie Anita Jagdeo and Amar Randy Ramdass became so entwined that there was never one without the other.
Their love for each other was infinite, and everyone who knew them experienced their connection.
Hundreds of mourners bade farewell to the young couple who were cremated on separate pyres at the Waterloo Cremation Site.
Almost two weeks after the double homicide, there have been no arrests, and the question of motive remains a puzzle.
The couple’s dreams of a wedding in February and moving into the house they designed, built and were about to furnish, were shattered by gunfire that ended their lives.
The slain couple, who were admired for their sleek dress code, complimentary personalities, and love for each other, was found with bullet wounds to the head and chest in a vehicle on the morning of December 4.
The Express spoke to a senior detective of the Region III Homicide Bureau yesterday, who said no specific information can be provided about the motive for the double homicide but the investigation is “very active”.
The senior homicide detective said several leads were being explored in the shooting deaths of the betrothed couple, but did not reveal details as the investigation is still in the early stages.
Romantics at heart
At their funerals last weekend, mourners heard that Stephanie Anita, 29, and Amar Randy, 27, had their romantic side, but they were also both serious minded in their ambitions and job security.
With her Bachelor of Arts degree in Agriculture, she started a vegetable garden where he worked side by side with her, from planting to sales.
Later, she secured a job at Alescon Readymix Ltd where she had been for five years, and Amar Randy opened his business, A and R Electrical Solutions.
Together, they operated a real estate business, The Properties Factory Ltd, in Chase Village, Chaguanas.
The day before the horrific discovery of their bodies, they told their families they were headed to check on a parcel of land for their business interest.
The next morning at around 8 o’clock, a man who was headed to his agricultural plot, driving through Factory Road in Chaguanas, saw Stephanie Anita’s vehicle running idle with bullet holes in the window of the left front door.
The body of Stephanie Anita was in the front passenger seat, slumped across the driver’s seat.
The body of Amar Randy was found in the trunk.
Crime scene investigators retrieved six rounds of nine-millimetre live ammunition, five rounds of nine-millimetre spent shell casings, and three wrapped plastic packets of marijuana.
Also in the car were a brown wallet with a T&T driving permit and a TIT identification card in Randy’s name, as well as a cellphone.
The discovery of narcotics in the vehicle has raised even more questions about the circumstances surrounding the killings, and why the couple was targeted.
The families of the couple have repeatedly denied that they were involved in illegal activities, and firmly believe that the marijuana was planted in the vehicle by the killers.
Two funerals
The couple had intended to marry in February in a gathering of their close family members and friends.
Instead there were two funerals last Saturday held at the respective homes of Stephanie in Carapichaima and Randy in Chandernagore.
Described as “beautiful inside and out”, Stephanie Anita, was dressed for her funeral in a red sari with golden brocade, which is the traditional wedding dress of Hindu brides.
An uncle of hers read a letter that was written to her from her father Indar, brother, Steffan and sister-in-law Anna.
“Today your family wrote their letter to you.
There are so many things that we can say about Anita, but mostly, this emptiness over your loss can never be filled.
Anita was truly beautiful inside and out.
She was hard-working, outgoing, and energetic.
She just simply was like no other.
Anita celebrated her 29th birthday two months ago.
She was so young.
She worked at Alescon Readymix for five years. She was a dedicated worker and they truly loved her as their own.
They said she had an extraordinary impact on the company.
As some of you may know, Anita could be short-tempered.
She took no nonsense from anyone.
Some would even say she had a ‘hot mouth’.
Anita had intentions of getting married soon and to move into her home built together by Randy and herself.
At their age, we were so proud of them both for their accomplishments and we wish they could have lived out their dreams.
She will definitely be missed by us.
Her dogs, Stormy, Betty and Bailey, will miss her too.
She would spend hours with the dogs on mornings and evenings.
She and Randy treated the dogs with so much affection.
It was a different bond that could not be explained.
They said they wished that Stormy and Bailey had cellphones to video call them to see what they were up to.
They surely will miss her too.
On evenings, Anita’s dad, Indar, would ask if she came home.
Today he is saying, ‘Rest in peace, child’.
Her brother, Steffan, and Anita were like ‘Mutt and Jeff’, because they would argue then minutes later, they made up.
People, we may say this is like a bad dream.
How can something so horrible happen to such a wonderful person?
We want to wake up and see that everything is all right. The sad truth is that this bad thing has happened, and we must come to grips with it.”
Kind-hearted and loving
Garlands of yellow and white flowers were placed on Amar Randy’s body which was clad in the attire of a Hindu groom.
His family members adorned his casket also with red roses, purple orchids and other flowers and performed aarti (a Hindu ritual employed in religious worship) for their loved one.
A cousin of Amar Randy, through her tears, eulogised him as a kind-hearted and loving individual: “He would make jokes and have everyone laughing.
“He was always up to some mischief with his playful self.
Not forgetting he was always harassing his brother, Randall, about something.
Randy was generous and respectful to everyone he met.
He was very hardworking, dedicated, and passionate about his job and everything he did.
He sacrificed a lot to accomplish everything he did.
Randy loved hunting, fishing, and drifting and drag racing.
He even got Mama (his grandmother) into drag racing despite the loud noises.
Randy won many racing competitions that he entered.
So many memories, it’s a lot to talk about.
Randy wanted to move into his house, get married to his love, Anita, and start a family. Sadly, his life was cut short in an unfortunate circumstance.
His legacy will live on.
His life will forever be treasured by every person he met.
This has taught us that we can never be too careful, even in the safest places.
We must keep ourselves safe no matter where we are.
Be very careful of the company you keep.
Randy, you will always be treasured and remembered.
Until we meet again.
We all love and miss you.
Fly high with your love, Anita.”
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, 911.