Police have no motive for the killing of 30-year-old Andy Ragoobir in St Joseph.
Ragoobir, from El Chorro Road, Maracas, St Joseph, was fatally shot in the yard of his home by unknown men at about 8p.m on Wednesday.
Relatives rushed him to the nearby Medical Associates Hospital but he died before he got there.
Police were told that gunfire was heard at about 8p.m.
The 30-year-old was ‘known’ to police since he was arrested with a gun several months ago.
TUNAPUNA
Someone also killed a man in Monte Grande, Tunapuna at 8a.m. today.
Residents heard the gunshots and found 45-year-old Anil Basdeo, a coconut vendor.