Two killed in Arima

TWO men were shot dead at Temple Street, Arima, on Monday night by a group of men disguised in police operational wear.

Police said around 11.15 p.m., Myron Beckles, 26, of Temple Street, Arima, and Kylon Lewis, 27, of Arima Old Road, Arima, were liming with a group of people in the area when a black Nissan X-Trail drove into the area.

The limers thought nothing as the heavily-tinted SUV drove past them, police said.

They said the vehicle then stopped, turned and then stopped again several feet past them.

Police said four men wearing camouflage ski-masks, police operational jackets and black track pants then got out the SUV armed with AR-15s assault rifles. They opened fire on the group, hitting both Beckles and Lewis about their bodies. A third man, Jabari Subero, 18 was also shot.

Police said all three were taken to the Arima General Hospital by one of their friends but Beckles and Lewis were pronounced dead on arrival while Subero was treated and was listed as being in stable condition up to last night.

Police, who are continuing investigations into the murders, said a mixture of assault rifles and 9 mm pistols were used that night.

Residents of the area said yesterday they were concerned over the incident.

“They looked like police that night,” one man said who asked not to be named told the Express.

Police were contacted by bank officials shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday and informed that there was a hole in the wall at the back of the building housing the bank, and a hole beneath a building on the compound.

