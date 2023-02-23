Two men were shot dead while three others were injured in a shooting incident in Morvant on Carnival Tuesday.
They are 38-year-old Elvis Anthony Pearson and 30-year-old Brad Keon Thomas, both from Second Caledonia in Morvant.
According to police reports, around 4.40 p.m. on Tuesday, the two men were liming with three other friends, aged 25, 43 and 44, at an incomplete structure off the roadway, when they were approached by a group of four men, all holding firearms. Three of the suspects were carrying what appeared to be rifles, police said. The suspects opened fire on the group before fleeing the scene.
In the aftermath, Pearson and Thomas had been fatally shot and died from their injuries. The other three victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where they are currently listed in stable condition.
Crime scene personnel retrieved 13 5.56mm spent shell casings, seven 9mm spent shell casings and two 7.62mm spent shell casings. Cpl Gordon is continuing investigations. These incidents have pushed the murder toll to 94. The comparative for the same period last year was 85.
Four shot
Meanwhile, four persons were shot over a 12-hour period between Tuesday night and yesterday morning in separate incidents in Tunapuna. All four victims were said to be in stable condition up to last night.
The incidents began just after 9 p.m. along Water Lane in Tunapuna.
Residents told police they heard gunshots and, upon investigating, they found a man bleeding from gunshot injuries.
Next to him was another individual who had cuts and scrapes about his body which he sustained after he attempted to flee from the suspects who had confronted the victim.
The police and paramedics were notified, and the injured man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.
The second incident took place just after midnight Tuesday.
Residents of Streatham Lodge Road in Tunapuna heard a series of gunshots and, upon investigating, found two men near a vehicle, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. The police were notified and the injured men were also taken to the medical complex and were treated.
Then around 6 a.m. yesterday, residents of Maingot Road heard a series of loud explosions. Upon investigating, they found a man bleeding from several injuries. His wounds, however, were not said to be life-threatening or serious.
Police have told the Express operations in the community have increased as a result of the shootings, and are expected to continue into the weekend.