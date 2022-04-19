EASTER SUNDAY was marred by two drownings at two popular beaches off Trinidad’s North Coast.
The first occurred around 10.30 a.m. at Tyrico Bay.
Police said Naveen Kalloo, 42, was bathing in the water but began experiencing difficulty and disappeared below the waves.
Relatives and onlookers rushed towards him and dragged him out to the beach, where attempts were made to resuscitate him, without success.
The Claxton Bay man was then taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Hours later around 4 p.m. another man began experiencing difficulty while bathing at Maracas Bay, which is a short distance from Tyrico.
Police said he, too, was pulled out of the water. Attempts were made to revive him as well until an ambulance arrived and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
He remained unidentified up to last night.
Woman saved at Mayaro
And members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) were on spot at Mayaro Beach on Easter Sunday to help a woman who was trapped in the water by a floating log. The woman became pinned by the large log.
“Together with family members, our team was able to safely extract her … The large, floating log was then moved to the seashore,” a release from the HSRT stated. The woman sustained leg injuries from the incident.
While at the beach, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team also pointed out several rip currents in the area.
The HSRT members were at Mayaro as part of their public awareness campaign on safety tips for sea bathers. They also visited beaches at Maracas, Chaguaramas, Moruga and Salybia. Fliers were distributed and children were given kites after the team spoke to them about being safe.