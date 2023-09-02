Two men in court for New City Mall robbery

TWO men who were part of a group of ten allegedly caught by police robbing a clothing store in New City Mall, Port of Spain, last Saturday appeared in court yesterday, charged with robbery with violence.
Three others are expected to appear in court, but one is currently in hospital while two others who were arrested on Thursday will be questioned this weekend.
The two who appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday were Denzil Walcott of Duncan Street, East Port of Spain, and Justin Cupid of Jackson Hill, East Dry River, Port of Spain.
They had been arrested shortly after the alleged robbery.
Two other suspects were arrested on Independence Day (Thursday) during an Operation Blue Line exercise conducted by the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
The operations team was under the supervision of Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Pariman and coordinated by Cpl Rambaran, Cpl Kennedy, PC Jawahir, PC Brown, PC O’Garro, and PC Dover. During the exercise, the officers went to the Duncan Street “Plannings”, where they arrested the two.
The injured suspect was shot by a Port of Spain Municipal officer when he charged at them with a cutlass, police said.
He remained in stable condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital up to last night.
Police said that around 10.45 a.m. last Saturday, ten men armed with guns and cutlasses stormed the mall with the intent of carrying out a robbery.
However, unknown to them, at the same time a team of armed officers from the Port of Spain Municipal Police were at the establishment.
The officers confronted the bandits, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two groups.
Police said during the shoot-out two men were shot, one of them in the chest and stomach and the other in the leg.
The other eight suspects fled the scene on foot.
That day the officers placed the two injured in the tray of a police van to take them to hospital, during which one of the men jumped out and escaped. The other injured man was taken for treatment.
Violent robbery
In another incident, police said before last Saturday’s shoot-out one of the mall’s proprietors was at the mall, when five men approached him and grabbed his chain from his neck.
A struggle ensued; however, the assailants were able to escape. While pursuing the five men, the businessman observed his employee running towards him. As he approached his other store booth, he observed several men removing items from his store and placing them in black garbage bags.
Upon seeing this, he closed the door and locked it with the said men inside and sought assistance from the mall security. The men then began kicking the door, which shattered, causing the business owner to be cut. The assailants escaped by running in different directions.
When the businessman returned to his business place, he observed two black garbage bags left behind filled with items from his store: clothing, shoes and hats.