Two men killed outside Cunupia bar

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded six double murders and two triple murders since the start of 2023.
The latest incidents involved gunmen ambushing and killing two men liming at a Cunupia bar; while in a separate incident, three people were shot dead in a car in Carapo.
The five murders occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. yesterday.
It brought the murder toll for the year so far to 53, up to last night. The toll on this date last year was 45.
In the first incident, two men were ambushed, shot and killed as they stood outside a Cunupia bar around 1 a.m.
The other three people were killed at 3.45 p.m. in Carapo.
Two women were also shot at the bar in Cunupia and are currently at hospital.
Shakeel Ferdinand, 28, and Shaheed Jaboolal, 35, were standing in the car park of the Roxbury Bar, off Southern Main Road, Cunupia, about 500 feet from the Cunupia Police Station, when they were ambushed.
They did not know each other.
Police said one man wearing a T-shirt around his head and another man wearing a hat ran up behind the two and opened fire on them.
Police said CCTV footage showed the killers waiting for the two outside the bar.
Ferdinand was shot first.
He was hit multiple times about the body, fell to the ground and died on the spot.
Jaboolal was also shot multiple times and was said to be still breathing when someone in a Nissan Tiida car took him to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead around 1.15 a.m., police said.
Patrons at the bar scampered in different directions to escape being shot.
But the gunmen also injured two women, ages 40 and 41.
They were taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where they were treated.
The Sunday Express visited the bar which was open yesterday, but patrons there said none of them were at that bar when the incident occurred.
Employees at the bar had no comment.
At Ferdinand’s home at Dyette Road, Cunupia, his father, mother and other relatives were making preparations for his wake.
His father, Lyndon Ferdinand, said he did whatever he could so that his son would lead a good and productive life, only to be struck down by a “bad seed from a next home”.
He said: “When you have a child with no aim of becoming a parent or accepting responsibility to be parent, this is the end result of it because you are sending (headless) chickens out there to do what exactly happened to my son.
“It is hurtful. I lost my son and some parents may not survive this trauma, but I am strong by the grace of God but for me, half of me is gone.”
Ferdinand said he did what he could to ensure his son’s future by enrolling him in football programmes, as he knew he would not be around because he worked off shore.
At Jaboolal’s home in Longdenville, the mood was the same.
Loretta King, Shaheed Jaboolal’s sister, said it may have been a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“He was a very hard-working person. He did all my mason work for me. He was a good father who always saw about kids,” she said.
She said he was never into anything bad, but enjoyed fishing and hunting iguanas.
She insisted that on Friday night his visit to the bar was for a “normal weekend lime and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time”.
The mother of two of his three children, Sarsvatee Balkaran, said while they were no longer in relationship, he was a great father to his children.
“He loved them,” she said.