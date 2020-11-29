Two more Covid deaths

TWO more people have died as a result of Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health advised yesterday that, “The persons are an elderly female and an elderly male, both with pre-existing medical conditions.”
The additional deaths brought the total local toll to 120 people.
Trinidad and Tobago also recorded 30 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, the ministry’s daily 4 p.m. update stated.
The 30 new positive cases represented results from samples taken between November 26 and 28.
This placed the country’s current active cases at 795 people, since the first positive case was recorded locally on March 12, 2020.
The total number of positive cases, since March, was at 6,660 people.
There are currently 42 patients in hospital and 694 people in home self-isolation, 175 of whom are in the care of the prison system.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 306 people, with 20 persons currently in step-down facilities.
A total of 5,745 patients have recovered, 12 of whom were reported yesterday as recovered community cases.
Twenty-nine patients are currently being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, two of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
There are seven active Covid-19 cases in Tobago currently, according to a Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development media release yesterday.
To date, a total of 36,732 people have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and The University of the West Indies sites.