Two more Covid-19 patients have died, bringing the death toll from the virus to 39.
The Ministry of Health reported the deaths yesterday.
One patient was an elderly woman with co-morbidities, while the other was an elderly man with co-morbidities.
Additionally, 114 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in T&T to 2,391.
The ministry said the new cases are the results of samples taken during the period August 28 to September 8, and not representative of cases over the past day only.
Two additional cases were recorded in Tobago, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island to 45.
Fourteen of those cases are still active.
The Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said one of the newly diagnosed patients is in critical condition and being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Scarborough General Hospital.
T&T has now logged 2,254 Covid-19 cases since the start of the second phase of the virus on July 21, and 1,609 cases are still active.
Nine patients were cleared and discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 743.
As of yesterday evening, there were 100 patients still hospitalised, with six in the Intensive Care Unit and 11 in the High Dependency Unit, while 1,358 patients are being monitored under home quarantine.
Thirty-eight patients remain in step-down facilities.
The ministry said a total of 1,609 samples have been submitted for testing to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), The University of the West Indies testing site, and other local sites.