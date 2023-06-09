Two more murders: toll now 250

Crime Scene--use this one

TWO more men were shot and killed in separate incidents early yesterday, bringing the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 250.

For the corresponding period last year the murder toll stood at 223.

The latest victims are Tevin Campbell, 31, and 19-year-old Arnim “Indian” Karim.

Campbell, of Myra Lane Sherwood Park, Arima, was shot and killed near TK Smokehouse in Arima, while Karim was lured out of his Sangre Grande home before he was shot dead by gunmen who then ran off and escaped, said police.

Investigators said around 3.15 a.m., Campbell was standing in the vicinity of TK Smokehouse at Cleaver Road, Arima, when he was approached by men armed with guns and shot multiple times.

Campbell was taken to hospital by police but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment, said police.

About two hours before Campbell’s murder, investigators said Karim was at his home with relatives at Lady Bird Avenue, off Jacob Coat Avenue, Northern Settlement, Sangre Grande, when he heard a voice call out to him.

Detectives said Karim walked outside to meet the individual when he was shot multiple times by his attacker who then ran off and escaped. Karim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers of the Northern Division Task Force were first to arrive at the scene followed by their colleagues from the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations and Crime Scene Unit.

Up to yesterday evening, police said they did not have a clear motive for either of the murders. Those who carried out the murders also remained at large.

