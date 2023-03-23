There will be two new districts in the next local government elections.
This takes the total number to 141 local government districts.
One new district, which is in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo corporation, is known as Couva West/Roystonia; while the other in the Mayaro/Rio Claro Corporation is known as Mayaro North.
This was disclosed by acting Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein, as he piloted the motion, asking the House to accept the EBC Local Government Order (Report) 2021 in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Hosein stressed that contrary to statements by the Opposition, the PNM was not afraid to call the local government elections.
He said there were also name changes in the electoral areas of Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Mayaro Rio/Claro as follows: the electoral district of Balmain/Calcutta No 2 has been renamed Couva East/Balmain; the electoral district of California/Point Lisas has been renamed Savonetta/Point Lisas; and the electoral district of Carli Bay/Calcutta No 3/Mc Bean has been renamed Calcutta No 3/Mc Bean.
He said in Mayaro/Rio Claro there would be two name changes: the electoral district of Mayaro/Guayaguayare has been renamed Mayaro South/Guayaguayare; and the electoral district of Rio Claro South/Cat’s Hill has been renamed Rio Claro South.
Hosein said the EBC is required to review the 139 electoral districts and, where necessary, propose boundary changes to ensure the 25-per cent threshold (where the number of electors in any district does not exceed or is less than the number in another district by more than 25 per cent) is maintained.
Based on this, alterations were recommended to four boundaries in the municipality of Chaguanas; two boundaries in the municipality of Point Fortin; eight boundaries in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo corporation; four boundaries in the Mayaro/Rio Claro corporation; two boundaries in the electoral area of Sipara; and two boundaries within the Penal/Debe Corporation.
Hosein said in all, 22 changes were proposed.
New system
Hosein said the adoption of the report will allow for the process to go forward to ensure all the legal requirements are in place to hold the election under the new system.
He said in accordance with the law, the local government reports of the EBC were required to be submitted not less than two and not more than three years from the date of submission of the last report.
He said the last report for the purposes of local government elections was submitted to the then-Minister of Local Government (himself) on June 12, 2017, and as such the Tenth Report became due on June 11, 2020.
“Madam Speaker, you may recall that in 2020 Trinidad and Tobago, like the rest of the world, was still reeling from the devastating and debilitating effects arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
He said by virtue of the Public Health Regulations, specifically Section 22 of the Miscellaneous Amendment Act 2020 dated July 3, 2020, the period for submission of the EBC report was extended from June 11, 2020, to June 2021.
He said having regard to the extended date for submission of the report, the EBC acted in full compliance and submitted the Tenth Report on June 10, 2021.
Hosein added the Government’s legislative priority and the state of emergency, as a result of the pandemic, resulted in the Order being laid on February 4, 2022.
The term of local government was lawfully extended on November 7, 2022, from the triennial to the quadrennial term, he added.
“Madam Speaker, this PNM Government knows that it is right to have local government elections with the new reformed local government system in place,” Hosein said.
“We have already begun the transformation process. Full proclamation of the Local Government Reform Act is coming, and we are in high gear preparing all stakeholders for the reform.
“We are operationalising the law. We are putting new systems and administrative structures in place for the municipal corporations... New systems, new roles, new processes, skilled people, new machinery, everything that is needed to deliver on our promise of a transformed system of local government.
“This is what the citizens voted for when they gave us the mandate in 2015 and 2020.”
Hosein said: “We will hold the next election with the borough of Diego Martin and the borough of Siparia lawfully in existence,” Hosein said.
“With the adoption of this report the way will be cleared for an election, and I encourage those on the other side to support it. We expect that an election will be held, but not before it is due and so with these words, I recommend the adoption of the report,” he said.