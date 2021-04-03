Two on ferry at risk from attending wedding

coronavirus

Two Trinidadians who were sent back from Scarborough, Tobago, to Port of Spain on the Galleons Passage on Friday had attended a wedding and were primary contacts of five Covid-positive people.

They did not break home qua­ran­tine, Health Secretary Tracy Da­vid­son-Celestine confirmed yesterday.

She said the country’s safety must be placed ahead of personal pleasure.

“I want to be clear. The two persons who were returned to Trinidad on the Galleons Passage did not break quarantine. They were informed through contact tracing while on their journey to Tobago that they were at risk, having atten­ded a wedding.

“The ship’s captain, police and medical services sprang into action immediately to isolate and return the persons to Tri­nidad on the Galleons Passage where they were the only passen­gers,” Davidson-­Celestine said.

County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Tiffany Hoyte told the Sunday Express when it was real­ised the primary contacts were on the T&T Spirit fast ferry to Tobago, more information was received.

Dr Hoyte was informed of the situation by the CMOH in Trinidad.

As a result, the police were asked to intervene.

“So it was a matter of the persons denying having contacts, so the police were able to root out their contacts and they would have been returned home and are currently in home quarantine in Trinidad, being monitored by the relevant county medical officer of health of that county,” Dr Hoyte said.

Health Secretary David­son-Celestine reminded members of the public to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols for any success in the fight against the pandemic to be achieved.

“We urge the public to not have functions, to not attend parties and to desist from gathering with people from multiple households. You are putting the whole country at risk for a moment of socialisation and for a moment of pleasure,” she said.

Everything in place for Easter

Davidson-Celestine again asked people to not put the lives of others at risk.

“At this stage, the whole country’s safety must be placed ahead of personal pleasure. All our systems are in place and are a ‘go’. There should be no surprises in the quick response to the recent return of guests who are at risk for Covid.”

She said Tobago has a solid muti-sector approach in place for the Easter holidays to accommodate the inflow of Trinidadian visitors to the island.

“We have built out a robust network with medical, transportation and protective services. But all our services can come to nought if individuals don’t adhere to washing hands, watching your distance and wearing a mask,” she said.

On Friday, three new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Tobago. Yesterday, no new cases were recorded.

Tobago has a total of 12 active Covid-19 cases.

