Two perish in fiery car crash

A TEENAGER and one of his passengers suffered a fiery death early yesterday morning when the vehicle they were in crashed into a fence in Westmoorings and suddenly burst into flames
Two other passengers who were also in the car remained in critical condition at hospital up to yesterday evening.
The men were heard screaming for help when they became trapped inside the burning vehicle. Other motorists attempted to assist but the Express was informed the flames were too intense.
Minutes later, fire officers arrived at the scene, extinguished the blaze and were able to get the men out of the car.
However the driver, 19-year-old Jorrel Williams, of Belleron Street, Point Cumana, and front seat passenger Justin Haynes, 20, also of Point Cumana, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two, Isiah Luke and another man identified only as Toy, were taken to the Port of Spain Hospital.
Police reports state that around 4.50 a.m., the men were travelling in a blue Hyundai Elantra car at a high speed in a westerly direction along the Western Main Road in Westmoorings.
On reaching the Westmoorings Bridge, police said the driver lost control and hit a fence post, causing the vehicle to spin out of control.
The vehicle then ignited, trapping them inside.
PM saddened
In a Facebook post yesterday morning, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was saddened by the news of the fatal accident in his constituency.
“Trying hard to cope with the many challenges as they come. Just heard of an accident in my constituency where persons were burnt to death in a motor vehicle. May we all be given the strength to carry each burden that we are called upon to bear. My thoughts go out to the affected families and communities in this time of great sadness.”
An eyewitness described the scene on Sunday.
He said, “The cries of a woman crying and screaming is still being heard at this time such an eerie and haunting sound this Sunday morning. The thing is the accident happened at 4.30 a.m. and the emergency respond vehicles took really long to get on the scene to assist the victims.”
The area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted to Cocorite.
The deaths have taken the country’s road fatality figure for the year so far to 28 compared to 36 for the corresponding period last year.
—Additional reporting
by Carolyn Kissoon