Two prison officers held smuggling contraband

John Felician

arrested: Prison Officer John Felician

Two prison officers were arrested on Christmas Day for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items into Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.

Prison Officer II Kenneth Forgenie, who has more than 27 years of service, as well as Prison Officer I John Felician, with more than 14 years of service, were arrested at the main gate of the prison.

The two were in a Prison Service vehicle that was attempting to enter the prison at the main gate.

They were stopped and searched as prison and police officials had received key information of contraband items in the possession of the officers.

The vehicle was searched and two black bags containing 11 packets of cigarettes and two lighters were discovered in the vehicle.

The two prison officers, as well as three other occupants of the vehicle, were detained and taken to Arouca police station.

PC Mootoor questioned the two officers and formally charged them.

The other three men were released pending further enquiries.

In a news release issued yesterday, Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan praised the tireless and relentless efforts of the officers involved in the exercise.

He noted that the Prison Service measures that were implemented to detect and apprehend traffickers continue to be a success.

Further, he warned all persons involved in the nefarious act that “their days are numbered and will feel the full brunt of the law when caught”.

