Two flights carrying Trinidad and Tobago nationals are expected to touch down in Trinidad this week.
According to principal medical officer in charge of institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, one flight from Barbados is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.
She said the other, with citizens returning from Miami, is expected on Saturday.
Last week, about 250 nationals returned home on three repatriation flights. Abdool-Richards said the number of repatriation flights continues to be at intervals of eight to 11 days.
“The returning repatriated nationals from Barbados undergo a quarantine period of 14 days under State or State-supervised quarantine, as opposed to persons returning from other countries such as the United States of America and Canada. That is because of the prevalence of one of the new strains in Barbados,” said.
She explained further:
“The variant that is present in Barbados is the UK variant, and in trying to protect our country from this variant, we really extended that quarantine period for persons so that they are monitored and tested to reduce the risk of the variant being here.”
She noted that repatriation flights from Barbados are spaced out at about 16-day intervals to allow for the safe accommodation of returning nationals.
Abdool-Richards said over the last three months there has been an 80 to 90 per cent acceptance of nationals who were approved for exemptions to enter T&T.
She said as such, a repatriation flight now consists of about 100 to 120 returning nationals.
“Again, the spacing of intervals of those flights continues to be at about ten-day spacing, dependent on the Ministry of Health’s availability of accommodation. And the sites or departure ports for those flights continue to be out of Miami, New York, Toronto, and Barbados, with flights led between Guyana, Grenada and other countries,” she said.
Abdool-Richards reported that T&T now has a rolling average of three Covid-19 cases daily.
She said the hospital occupancy rate continues to decline and now stands at three per cent, while the high dependency unit occupancy rate is at zero per cent and intensive care unit occupancy rate at five per cent.
In spite of these declining numbers, Abdool-Richards urged citizens to continue to abide by public health measures.
“Let us not become complacent. Let us wash our hands, let us wear our masks properly and let us watch our distance,” she advised.