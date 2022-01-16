Two share $12m jackpot

TWO people have won Trinidad and Tobago’s first Lotto Plus jackpot of 2022.

The two players will share the $12,231,191.66 having hit the jackpot with the winning numbers, 02,10,19,21,22, and the Powerball number 7, the The National Lotteries Control Board said in a news release on Saturday night.

The winning tickets were purchased last Friday at Aqui Chung, 16 Southern Main Road, Marabella, and on Saturday at Sharon Rampersad, #14 Main Road, Chaguanas, it added.

That means Lotto Plus starts afresh this week, with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $2 million to be drawn on Wednesday.

