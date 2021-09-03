Police are bracing for reprisal killings following the murder of two men in Glencoe on Wednesday night.
The Express revisited the community where the shooting took place, off La Horquette Drive, a short distance away from the constituency office of Prime Minister and Diego Martin West Member of Parliament Dr Keith Rowley, and near the La Horquette children’s playground.
Residents told the Express that the killings of Kareem “Cheng” Pierre, 34, of Upper Haig Street, Carenage, and Brandon Luke, 22, of La Horquette Drive, had taken them by surprise.
Residents said they remain anxious.
“We are already under a curfew so I wasn’t going anywhere, but you see, from when that sun goes down, I am taking my children and making sure we stay inside,” said Sandra Figaro as she pointed to the area where the shooting took place.
She noted the area was usually a busy one, with everyone going about their lives without interfering with one another.
That was why Wednesday’s killing shocked her.
“For the longest while, you hear people talking about this gang and that gang and how they split up and thing. But you won’t see violence or anything going on, per se. The area usually is quiet. At night, you might hear gunshots, but when last have you heard shootings or murders in this area?
“It’s because them youths had it under control for a long while. But with Luke and Cheng gone, I don’t know. I’m afraid that violence will pick up,” one man, who only gave his name as Russell, told the Express.
Retaliation
Senior police officers stressed yesterday that while their information was not evidence, they had received reliable intelligence that the double murder was linked to the shooting of a 30-year-old man in Carenage on August 27.
Kerron Jack, of Upper Lanse Mitan Road, Carenage, was shot in the chest about 9 a.m. that day by a gunman.
He remains in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
“The information we have right now is that the shooting is most likely linked to last Friday’s incident. From what we can gather, one of the gangs in the community had a recent disagreement and they have split and taken sides. We’re hoping that this doesn’t turn into a mini-civil war between them, but for now, that’s the ‘intel’ we have and we will be acting accordingly,” a senior police source told the Express.
It was said one faction of the gang operated in the vicinity of Pt Cumana while the other had links that pinpointed them in the vicinity of La Horquette Valley Road.
As such, police said they will increase patrols in the area this weekend.
Relatives of the two men again declined to speak ith reporters when approached yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park where Pierre and Luke’s autopsies were conducted.
How it happened
The Express was told that about 7.05 p.m. on Thursday, Pierre and Luke were liming with other people near Luke’s home when an unmarked silver Nissan Tiida drove past the group.
The vehicle came to a sudden stop and three masked men exited the vehicle. The men all had guns.
Pierre, Luke and their friends attempted to run, but the gunmen opened fire, hitting both victims several times about their bodies.
The gunmen then returned to the vehicle and drove off.
The police and emergency health services were notified.
Pierre died on the road while Luke was taken to the St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7.28 p.m.