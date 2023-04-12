Two shot dead on highway

A relative of one of the two men killed along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in Piarco, on Monday night, heard the gunshots that ended their lives and saw the vehicle they were in pull to the side of the road.
The dead men are Shamba Chandler, a resident of Maracas/St Joseph and Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, and Carlsbury Lewis, also known as “Berry”, of Mohammed Street, St Augustine.
At the time of the shooting, Lewis’ niece happened to be in the area, driving on the opposite lane of the highway. However, at the time, she did not know it was Lewis as she did not recognise the vehicle.
It was not until she arrived home and saw the reports on social media that she realised her uncle had been killed.
According to a police report, about 8.15 p.m., on Monday, the two victims were in a Nissan Almera motor car which was proceeding west along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway when upon reaching the vicinity of Piarco Plaza, another vehicle of a similar make and model pulled up alongside.
Three occupants were observed in the car. Gunshots were then heard and the unknown vehicle then proceeded south onto BWIA Boulevard.
The Almera was driven a short distance away before crashing off the roadway.
Both Chandler and Mohammed were found in the car. They both had been shot multiple times and died on the scene.
The driver of another vehicle, a Grey Suzuki Baleno, which was near the Almera, also had to stop to take cover.
The 33-year-old from Sangre Grande told police that when the gunshots began, he heard the impact on the left passenger door of his car and he pulled aside. He exited his car and took cover behind it.
Officers of the Arouca Police Station, Northern Division Task Force and Homicide Bureau, led by Snr Supt Ramphall, Snr Supt Singh, Snr Supt Arthur, Insp Greene and Insp White, among others, responded.
The car was a complete wreck, with bullet holes visible on the front windscreen, bonnet, both front doors and right-side back door.
Police found seven 7.62mm shell casings, 11 5.56mm shell casings, and 12 9mm shell casings on the scene.
These deaths have pushed the murder toll up to 160. The comparative for the same period in 2022 was 139.
‘I am feelingless’
Speaking with the Express yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, Lewis’ sister said the family was still trying to come to terms with the incident and was in a state of shock.
She said her brother was a father of three children, aged 31, 28 and 14.
“Right now, they are just there. The little one (14) can’t cry no more. She was just in shock because nobody was expecting this. And he loved his children. He loved his daughter. He loved his family. He was a great father. I can attest to that. So right now, we are all just trying to understand what went on,” she told the Express.
She said her brother was originally from Tunapuna and was a “jack of all trades” who used to work with the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation as a truck driver.
While she did not know Chandler personally, she said he had visited her home, along with Lewis, shortly before they were both killed.
Lewis had come to visit family members and brought him along before going to do what they believe to be was a private-hire job.
When asked about her thoughts on the crime situation in the country, the grieving woman said the country was in dire need of prayers.
“It’s overbearing, the crime right now. My take on this is that we have to start with the psyche of these youths. And to me, like the songs that they are listening to, when you actually pay attention to it, it’s telling you how a criminal thinks and it’s glorifying a life of crime and violence. And it’s really appalling and disgusting.
“I say this because as simple as it is, you don’t see the impacts of these little things until that dam bursts. But by that time, it’s already too late. Because when you lose a family member to violence, it’s just not a normal death. It’s not a normal process of grief. They’ve taken a loved one without warning or reason. But they don’t care who is what and what is what.
“And who should we blame? The Government? They can’t shoulder all the blame because it’s people, young people, who are making these decisions. This country needs to pray, open our hearts and pray to get this crime curbed because it is ridiculously overbearing. I never thought I would be interviewed for something like this. And I don’t have words to say exactly how I’m feeling. I am feelingless. That’s the best way I can put it,” she said.