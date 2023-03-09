Two men stormed a daycare facility in Aranjuez yesterday morning and robbed a 42-year-old caretaker in front of seven children all under the age of three.
The incident took place just after 9 a.m. at the facility, just off Boundary Road.
At the time, the woman was looking after seven children between the ages of nine months and 24 months.
No child was physically hurt during the ordeal.
Speaking with the Express at the scene of the crime yesterday, the victim, who asked not to be identified, said she was distraught.
“I was standing by the door at the time. One of the children was with me while the others were inside. I was waiting on another parent to come and drop off their child.
“Next thing you know, two men are by the gate and they climbed it like nothing and run in. One of them was holding a gun and they shoved it in my face. I was screaming and crying because I didn’t know what was happening.
“The children, hearing me crying, they start to fuss, too. The next man went and shushed them.... And then they start demanding where the money and the gold was,” the woman told the Express.
She said she was fearful for her life and the lives of the children, and gave the bandits two gold beras on her hands, valued at $6,000, as well as her diamond wedding ring, valued at $1,500.
The armed suspect then demanded more.
She directed them to a chest of drawers, where she said she had $1,000 in cash.
The bandits also stole this.
The armed man then received a phone call, following which he took the woman upstairs and demanded that she hand over “all the gold and cash”.
But the woman said she didn’t know what they were talking about and had handed over all the valuables she had at the home.
This was when the suspect threatened to kill her.
The woman repeated that she had given the suspects all she had.
The men threatened her again, then ran out of the house.
They jumped over the gate and then climbed onto two bicycles and rode away.
Minutes later, the other parent and child, whom the woman had been awaiting, arrived.
The police were notified, and a team of officers from the Barataria Police Station, led by WPC Vieruel-Shah, responded.
The parents of the seven children were also notified and they were picked up from the daycare centre.
‘I’m traumatised’
The victim told the Express she felt traumatised by the ordeal.
“Up to (yesterday) morning when (a relative) opened the door, that like it just shook me. I felt almost like I had a flashback to what happened.
“(Tuesday), it was just hard and I imagine it will be so for a while. So much so that I took today off and told the children’s parents that I couldn’t do it today.
“The family and I took the day to put up some more security around the house. But even so, I’m still traumatised. I have to look around at what is going on right now in the country and make some decisions. Because what is it all for?”
She said this was the first time something like this had happened to her.
“And it’s clear that they came for something—not the children or anything like that. They thought we had money and we had gold. So much so that they grabbed a gold link chain on my neck and burst it off. Asking if it was real.
“I was crying at the time and didn’t answer. They then threw it back because they said it was worth nothing. So they didn’t even know it was gold, or rather it wasn’t what they were looking for. But that was a gift from one of the children’s parents. So that’s here now,” the victim said, as she showed the remaining jewelry she had.
She noted that despite the trauma, she intended to reopen the daycare today.
What they looked like
Police said the description of the suspects is as follows:
• Suspect #1: Male, African descent, brown complexion, slim-built, clad in a blue three-quarter pants, grey jersey, black hat, blue surgical mask on his face, and armed with an object resembling a firearm.
• Suspect #2: Male, Spanish descent, light brown in complexion, slim-built, clad in a black, long-sleeved sweater, long black jeans, and black hat.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the two men are asked to contact the Barataria Police Station, or any police station near them. Information can also be given anonymously via 555, 800-TIPS or the TTPS app.