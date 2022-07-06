Two who eluded injury freed without charges

port of spain
TWO of the men who were in the vehicle involved in Saturday morning’s alleged shoot-out with the police were released yesterday while one of the eight men arrested in Monday’s protest has been charged.
Police said the two were released without any charges being pressed against them.
Police said around 3.20 a.m. a chase from Diego Martin ended at the corner of Chacon Street and Independence Square near Republic Bank when one of the six occupants of a Toyota Aqua opened fire on them during the chase.
Police said they fired back killing three; Fabien Richards, 21; Leonardo Williams, 17; and Isaiah Roberts, 24.
One man, Triston Springer, was injured while two were unharmed.
The two who were not injured were separated and detained at the Woodbrook and the Besson Street Police Stations. There they were questioned and later released yesterday afternoon.
Police also said one of the eight men arrested during Monday’s protest in Port of Spain and environs has been charged and is expected before a Port of Spain magistrate today.
Police said he was detained shortly after he was seen throwing stones and bottles at officers who responded to protest action at Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots as some residents protested.
The protest saw one casualty when an on-duty inspector sustained a wound to his forearm from a bottle thrown at him.
He was charged with throwing missiles, resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody and using obscene language.