Tyre shop owner shot 7 times

“They kill him, they kill me, shop close down and that’s the game; but it reach real far now because at the end of the day, they could have killed the man,” the brother of Cunupia shooting victim, Shiam Balla, 21, said yesterday.
Balla was shot seven times in front of the family’s three-year-old tyre shop.
People in the community told the Express yesterday that around 7 a.m. two men in a white Toyota Axio stopped in front of the shop on Jerningham Railway Road, Cunupia.
CCTV footage of the shooting was posted to social media just after noon yesterday.
As Balla walked out to retrieve something in a pick-up parked outside the shop, a gunman exited the car.
Wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt with the word “POLICE” written in front and back, dark long pants and a mask that covered most of his face, the man approached Balla and began firing at him, shooting out the left front window of the pick-up. It appeared that he had some difficulty with the gun as he is seen struggling with the weapon. He quickly fixes it and fired more shots at Balla, who is seen attempting to run but falls.
The gunman then runs back to the car which then speeds off.
Balla’s relatives who heard the shots immediately picked him up and took him to the Chaguanas Health Centre where he was stabilised. He was then moved to another hospital.
The Express visited the community yesterday and spoke with residents as well as some of the several shop owners along Jerningham Railway Road.
None could say why the ambush occurred.
Asked if it was a case of gunmen demanding taxes from businesses in the community they all shook their heads, saying no.
Asked why then, but they said they did not know.
Jealous rivals
The Express reached out to a brother of Balla who told what he believed to be the reason for the ambush. He blamed it solely on a rival business.
“This going on three years now and it is about jealousy,” he said.
“Is seven bullet he pick up as they were prepared to kill him and we have always been fearful and now I am feeling unsafe to go back to work. All I want is the police to get to the bottom of this because they does send people in front the shop to threaten us,” he added.
He explained that Balla had been working at another tyre shop when Covid-19 struck in March 2020.
He said during lockdowns he and his brother decided that during limited opening hours of the pandemic they would start their own tyre shop, selling both used and new tyres while providing minor repairs to tyres as well.
He claimed that this led to a lot of issues from the other business.
He claimed they began sending threats to the point where he and his brother made a report to the Cunupia Police Station.
He criticised the cops saying that they “were only taking notes and not doing anything”.
He said, “I have a video of one of the owners saying she will pay money to see we dead and when I see this position where my brother was in today (yesterday) I feel really hurt.
“Me and my brother born and raised right there and since we open this shop we have been seeing plenty trouble right there,” he said.
“Ask anyone what going on with our tyre shop and they would say jealousy and envy thing and that’s why he (Balla) pick up (got shot),” he said.
While speaking to the Express yesterday around 5.30 p.m. he said Balla was still undergoing surgery.