Tyrico Bay: Did missing Jada, 18, die here?

THE relatives of Jada Wilson, 18, continued hoping for the best up to yesterday, but as days go by the hope of finding her alive grows slimmer.
Wilson, of St Augustine Circular, Monte Grande, Tunapuna, disappeared while bathing at Tyrico Bay on Tuesday.
The Tunapuna-Piarco Regional Corporation worker went to the popular bathing spot located off the North Coast Road, just after Maracas Bay, with a 31-year-old Couva man around 4 p.m.
He later told police they entered the water from the western side of the beach, he left her bathing and walked out briefly.
He said when he went back into the water, he saw her disappearing below the waves.
He said he tried looking for her, in vain, and then contacted the Maracas Bay Police Station.
Both the Coast Guard the police confirmed they were looking for Wilson, but up to last night she had not been found.
Her relatives, who asked not to be named, said while some of them were at home, others were at Tyrico Bay helping the police and Coast Guard in the search.
They also said they did not know the man with whom she had gone to the beach very well.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service warned yesterday of hazardous seas off Trinidad’s north coast, described as large breaking waves near 3.5 metres due to long period swells.
These conditions will be amplified during high tides, the Met Service said, adding that the impact of this is that swimming conditions are dangerous as well as operations of small craft.