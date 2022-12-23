Tyrico Bay: Did missing Jada, 18, die here?

Jada Wilson

RELATIVES HOPEFUL: Jada Wilson

THE relatives of Jada Wilson, 18, continued hoping for the best up to yesterday, but as days go by the hope of finding her alive grows slimmer.

Wilson, of St Augustine Circular, Monte Grande, Tunapuna, disappeared while bathing at Tyrico Bay on Tuesday.

The Tunapuna-Piarco Regional Corporation worker went to the popular bathing spot located off the North Coast Road, just after Maracas Bay, with a 31-year-old Couva man around 4 p.m.

He later told police they entered the water from the western side of the beach, he left her bathing and walked out briefly.

He said when he went back into the water, he saw her disappearing below the waves.

He said he tried looking for her, in vain, and then contacted the Maracas Bay Police Station.

Both the Coast Guard the police confirmed they were looking for Wilson, but up to last night she had not been found.

Her relatives, who asked not to be named, said while some of them were at home, others were at Tyrico Bay helping the police and Coast Guard in the search.

They also said they did not know the man with whom she had gone to the beach very well.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service warned yesterday of hazardous seas off Trinidad’s north coast, described as large breaking waves near 3.5 metres due to long period swells.

These conditions will be amplified during high tides, the Met Service said, adding that the impact of this is that swimming conditions are dangerous as well as operations of small craft.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WASA MUST PAY $3M

WASA MUST PAY $3M

In an appeal that the law lords of the Privy Council said “should not have been brought, as it was bound to fail”, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been ordered to compensate a family $2.2 million for failing to fix a leaking pipeline that caused a landslide that destroyed their home.

The judgment was handed down yesterday and ended a ten-year legal battle that WASA’s lawyers also lost in the local Civil Court and Appeal Court.

Tyrico Bay: Did missing Jada, 18, die here?

Tyrico Bay: Did missing Jada, 18, die here?

THE relatives of Jada Wilson, 18, continued hoping for the best up to yesterday, but as days go by the hope of finding her alive grows slimmer.

Wilson, of St Augustine Circular, Monte Grande, Tunapuna, disappeared while bathing at Tyrico Bay on Tuesday.

Praying for a Christmas miracle

Praying for a Christmas miracle

The annual Christmas gathering in Manchester, Jamaica, at the family household of missing Jamaican security guard Kimalee Larmond, will be different without her this year.

It has been a month since Kimalee mysteriously disappeared in Trinidad without a trace, and while everyone grieves differently, each family member is reeling from her loss.

MPs notice ‘spike’ in people reaching out for assistance

MPs notice ‘spike’ in people reaching out for assistance

TWO MPs in Central Trinidad say they, too, have been overwhelmed with cries for help from citizens who are struggling to make ends meet, and they lament that not everyone would receive the help they so desperately need.

Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram said yesterday his constituency office has been inundated with calls and requests for food assistance from constituents.

A night drive to beach, ends in death

A night drive to beach, ends in death

Mother of seven Sandy Mohammed left her children behind and went on a night drive to the beach on Wednesday with a man with whom she had once shared a relationship.

She never made it back home alive.

The 37-year-old woman was found floating on the surface of the water at Quinam Beach, Penal, around 7.35 p.m.

Recommended for you