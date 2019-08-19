The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (UDeCOTT) has confirmed that Government Senator Foster Cummings was awarded State contracts.
However, the State enterprise, in a news release yesterday, said that a tendering process was followed with respect to the contracts for the demolition of the old Besson Street police station and construction of the Indian Trail Community Centre in Couva.
“UDeCOTT has a Suite of Tender Rules and Regulations which govern the corporation’s various tender processes which are transparent and can stand scrutiny. Furthermore, the corporation has a Tender Committee which is chaired by a former, highly-respected and qualified permanent secretary, who has many years of experience in the field,” the release stated.
“UDeCOTT conducts its business professionally and plays no role in dissuading persons with ties to any corporate entity, political party or otherwise, from taking part in a tender,” it added.