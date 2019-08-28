Noel Garcia

The Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (UDe­COTT) is contemplating legal action against its former line minister Dr Roodal Moonilal.

The threat of legal action comes days after the Oropouche East MP accused the corporation and several contractors of corruption.

Moonilal made the accusations while speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum in Debe this week.

He had called for an independent enquiry into refurbishment works at the Prime Min­is­ter’s of­fi­cial res­i­dence in Toba­go, say­ing while he was housing minister, the refurbishment works were budgeted to cost $500,000. He said it was then increased to $6 million.

