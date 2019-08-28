The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) is contemplating legal action against its former line minister Dr Roodal Moonilal.
The threat of legal action comes days after the Oropouche East MP accused the corporation and several contractors of corruption.
Moonilal made the accusations while speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum in Debe this week.
He had called for an independent enquiry into refurbishment works at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Tobago, saying while he was housing minister, the refurbishment works were budgeted to cost $500,000. He said it was then increased to $6 million.