UK judges to consider T&T’s penalty

NINE British Justices will this week give consideration to if the mandatory death sentence imposed on those found guilty of capital murder in Trinidad and Tobago is unconstitutional.
Should the British law lords eventually rule in favour of Jay Chandler, the man who brought the case, it would have the effect of opening up the doorway to give local judges the discretion to consider and impose sentences other than death on convicted murderers.
This country is currently the only Caribbean nation that retains the mandatory death penalty for murder–a hangover from British colonial rule.
The last Caribbean country to depart from the mandatory death sentence was Barbados when its final Court of Appeal, the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), ruled in 2018 that such a punishment violated rights protected under its Constitution, effectively overturning a previous decision of the Privy Council delivered in 2005.
Barbados acceded to the CCJ’s appellate jurisdiction later on in 2005, parting ways with the Privy Council as its final appeal court.
Beginning at 5.30 a.m. local time on Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday morning, Lords Reed, Lloyd-Jones, Sales, Hamblen, Stephens, Hughes, Lady Arden and Sir Nigel Davis will hear submissions from attorneys representing both Chandler and those for the State of Trinidad and Tobago.
Chandler, 43, was convicted and sentenced to death in August 2011 by then-High Court Justice Mark Mohammed, after being found guilty by a jury of stabbing to death a fellow inmate.
At the time, he was in prison custody in connection with another offence.
Chandler’s sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison based on the principle established in the 1993 landmark Privy Council ruling in the case of two Jamaican death row prisoners, Earl Pratt and Ivan Morgan.
The established principle in that case was that delays of more than five years between sentence and execution were degrading and inhuman punishment.
Having benefitted from the Pratt and Morgan principle, Chandler is now seeking to have the law lords declare the mandatory death sentence itself, pursuant to Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1925, unconstitutional.
Chandler had been convicted of stabbing fellow inmate Kern Phillip with a hand-made knife in October 2004 after the two were said to have had an argument during visiting hours at the Remand Yard prison in Arouca.
Chandler was seen chasing Phillip across the compound.
Phillip later died from his injuries in the prison’s infirmary.
A post-mortem examination showed his heart had been punctured.
Chandler has denied having the weapon or attacking Phillip.
His attorneys will present a report from a forensic psychiatrist who has diagnosed him as suffering from episodes of psychosis–fresh evidence, it is argued, that casts doubt on the safety of his conviction and sentence.
While the mandatory death penalty remains on the law books, the last person to be executed in this country was Anthony Briggs; that was in 1999.
He was hanged one year after drug kingpin and convicted murderer Dole Chadee and eight of his henchmen faced the hangman’s noose at the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street.
They were found guilty of murdering four members of the Baboolal family in South Trinidad in 1994.
At the time of the executions, this country’s attorney general was Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC.
Maharaj, a supporter of the death penalty spoke briefly to the Sunday Express yesterday giving his viewpoint on what was being asked of the law lords in Chandler’s case and its potential effects on the laws of Trinidad and Tobago should they rule in his favour.
Maharaj said the case is “a very important one” that extends beyond just the mandatory death penalty.
Based on his “preliminary assessment”, he said what was being sought was for the court to declare that the savings law clause of the 1976 Constitution was open to challenge.
The savings law clause essentially insulated all laws that were in existence in Trinidad and Tobago prior to this country gaining independence from Britain from being challenged in court.
The Privy Council previously held this position in the case of Matthews v The State.
Maharaj said if the court were to go back on its ruling in the Matthews case, it will have significant ramifications in relation to all other legal challenges that were brought on saved law.
“This case (Chandler) goes beyond the mandatory death sentence and could impact on other cases in which saved law was relied upon,” he said.
Maharaj pointed out one of those cases was a challenge to this country’s colonial-age sedition laws that was initiated by past secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Sat Maharaj.
The former SDMS head brought the legal challenge after he was supposedly under investigation by police for the offence of sedition after making certain statements during his “Maha Sabha Strikes Back” programme on TV Jaagriti on April 15, 2019.
Maharaj has since died but after losing his appeal at the local appeal court, the matter was further challenged and is yet to come up for hearing at the Privy Council.
Another matter on which a ruling in Chandler’s favour would have an impact is a constitutional claim brought against the Trinidad and Tobago Government by Trinidad-born LGBTQI+ activist Jason Jones, who lives in the UK.
In 2018, Jones successfully challenged the constitutionality if Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act which criminalised private same-sex activities between consenting adults.
That case had also hinged on the savings law clause.
Tomorrow afternoon, Jones, in collaboration with Crispin Blunt, the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Global LGBT+ rights and will be holding a panel discussion in the UK, on the possible “grim future” for the LGBTQ+ community in Trinidad and Tobago in the instance the Privy Council were to rule that the savings law clause should be open for challenge.
During a PNM virtual meeting on October 19, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi made mention of the Chandler case.
“We know that on the 2nd of November 2021, the Privy Council will sit with (nine) judges and they will consider whether we can still use the death penalty to hang people.
“That was under review in the case of Matthews where they upheld the death penalty as a mandatory penalty, reversing an earlier decision where it was said there is no mandatory death penalty,” the Attorney General had stated.
Al-Rawi said this showed that the laws in Trinidad and Tobago were always up for review and open to change.
The Sunday Express attempted to contact the Attorney General yesterday for further comment on the case and its ramifications but calls to his cellphone went unanswered.