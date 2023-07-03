UN chief in town

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will host a joint media conference today at 10.30 a.m. at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Guterres is in Port of Spain to attend the 45th meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government.
He will speak at the opening of the conference at the Hyatt Regency this evening.
Meanwhile, incoming Caribbean Community (Caricom) chairman, Dominica Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit says over the next six months, he intends to place added emphasis on advancing free movement of skills, resilience, regional travel, health and education.
He gave the assurance via a video on Friday, ahead of Caricom’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
Caricom was established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas on July 4, 1973, to deepen regional integration.
Over the next three days, regional leaders will meet at the Hyatt for the 45th Regular Conference of Caricom Heads of Government.
The agenda for the meeting will cover several recurring and new issues such as the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), climate change, including climate Finance, agriculture and food security, security and health.
Skerrit will address the opening ceremony which begins at 4.30 p.m. at the Regency ballroom,
In his video message on Friday, Skerrit noted that when Caricom was established, the signatories aimed to create a common space for territories to work towards economic integration and sustained prosperity.
He said the 50th anniversary milestone presents Caricom with an opportunity to take stock of its achievement and assess whether it remained true to the ideals of those who drafted its blueprint.
Skerrit said he felt it fitting to do this introspection early in his chairmanship before engaging in a “most ambitious” agenda over the next six months.
“As we confront the trials of the times, defined by huge environmental and climate-related challenges, conflict and economic uncertainty, we must renew our efforts to protect the livelihoods of our people and achieve economic resilience and prosperity,” he said.
“At 50, we must consider how we increase the productivity of our respective states, increase trade revenues and create sustainable economies, eliminate trade barriers and encourage free trade and facilitate the free movement of skilled citizens across our borders for work,” the Dominica Prime Minister said.
Skerrit said the region’s 11 million young people were depending on Caricom to play a leading role in crime prevention and the elimination of its harmful effects on citizens and societies.
“Our students depend on us to harmonise our regional education systems and to set targeted learning outcomes to prepare millennials to not just survive but to thrive in a fast-paced global economy, to reconstruct a classroom layout and timetable that promotes the development of the holistic child grounded in culture and values,” he stated.
“At 50, we must also be true to our responsibility of being our brother’s keeper and turn our many discussions on Haiti into action, to ensure that our Haitian brothers and sisters are allowed unfettered access to quality education, and healthcare services, reliable and safe food supplies and enhanced security,” he added.
Saying that Caricom had served the region well over the past 50 years, Skerrit urged the region to mark this occasion with a sense of pride and gratitude and to look ahead with heightened enthusiasm to another 50 years of stability, security, and progress for all.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our region on attaining this milestone. I congratulate all who have contributed to the success of Caricom. I especially recognise the Secretary-General and staff, both past and present, for their efforts and commitment and I vow to continue playing my part to ensure the success of Caricom for another 50 years,” he said.
Temporary parking and traffic restrictions have been implemented to facilitate the Caricom 50th anniversary celebrations.
According to the Traffic Restriction (Temporary Provisions) (Caricom 50th Anniversary) Order, 2023, made by Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, parking is prohibited on the following streets:
—Wrightson Road westbound carriageway, between Independence Square South and Dock Road
—Dock Road, between the entrance to the Port and Wrightson Road
—Post Office Road
—Coblentz Avenue, between Braemer Street and St Ann’s Road
—Lady Young Road, between Queen’s Park West and Hilton Hotel Road
Parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. today on Abercromby Street, between Queen Street and Duke Street; Duke Street, between Abercromby Street and Richmond Street; Hart Street; and St Vincent Street, between Duke Street and Queen Street.