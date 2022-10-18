THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) yesterday launched the United Nations Network on Migration in Trinidad and Tobago aimed at improving the lives of migrants.
Two years after the IOM instituted the global initiative in October 2020, a local leg of the network was established yesterday to prioritise the rights and well-being of migrants and their communities here in Trinidad and Tobago.
During the launch at The Brix, Autograph Collection, Coblentz Avenue, Port of Spain, the IOM highlighted the importance of having such a working network, as migration has proven to not only help improve people’s lives but also contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.
On the flip side however, there are many migration-related challenges, and so the network’s focus will be addressing issues where a common United Nations approach would add value.
The IOM says it will promote the application of relevant international and regional norms and standards relating to migrants; facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration, address migration-related challenges and harness the impact of migration on sustainable development.
Also present yesterday were Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, Minister of Labour Stephen McClatchie and Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago Shante Moore.
Speaking yesterday at the launch, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne pledged the Government’s support for the network.
Browne said, “No one entity can possibly manage migration alone, particularly if the ultimate aim is to ensure the safety of migrant populations to manageable accommodation, integration and facilitation of new beginnings for those who have to leave their home and support for systems in the countries that they transit, and in the countries that receive them.”
He said collaboration between the IOM in Port of Spain and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs is therefore a matter of tremendous importance.
“Constituting part of our commitment to regional integration efforts such as Caricom and also to international instruments such as the Global Compact for Migration facilitation of the movement of people is an imperative for Trinidad and Tobago and for our region,” he said.
He said Trinidad and Tobago welcomes the inception of the United Nations Network on Migration and eagerly anticipates the support that this partnership will bring with respect to capacity-building, knowledge-sharing, information collection, data analysis and the development of national action plans.
Returning dignity
Also speaking yesterday, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia Martha Cecilia Pinilla Perdomo said a similar network established in Colombia has facilitated the management of at least two million Venezuelans living in diverse regions of Colombia who needed to be integrated into society.
Despite the many challenges that migration can bring, she said the work of the network can also bring about many benefits to the hosting countries.
For example, she said many migrants are well educated, creative and hard-working.
Migrants are also consumers and, once regularised, can become taxpayers in the hosting country, she said. More so, she said the establishment of this network can return dignity to migrants.
“An organised migration system to receive and integrate those, who for diverse reasons have had to leave behind their countries, belongings, friends and, in many cases their families, gives them back their dignity as the human beings they are, assuring them respect and guaranteeing them their human rights,” she added.
Project Officer, IOM Port of Spain Zeke Beharry said, “We continue to see an ever increasing amount of movement due to other things, whether it be personal choice, displacement caused by natural or man-made disasters, political instability, lack of opportunities and human insecurity, so migration in itself is a complex phenomenon given the various controlled and uncontrolled factors as well as reasons surrounding it, and this is why it is said that migration requires a whole of government, all of society approach.”
He added that the network is collaborating with 15 agencies and is open to working with other interested agencies.